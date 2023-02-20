Open in App
Loudon County, TN
Sheriff: Missing IN teens found in stolen vehicle in Loudon Co.

By Hope McAlee,

13 days ago

LOUDON, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Three missing teens from Indiana were found in Loudon County with the assistance of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. The teens were found in a stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Saturday around 2:45 p.m., deputies were told by THP that a stolen vehicle with missing juveniles from Indiana was near mile marker 81 on I-75, near Pleasant View. The sheriff’s office said that officers saw a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle heading south on I-75 and stopped the vehicle.

TBI: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after Greene County officer-involved shooting

According to the sheriff’s office, when the car was stopped, the driver fled on foot, but after a short foot pursuit, a deputy was able to take them into custody.

Police say that two other missing juveniles were found in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with THP to arrange transportation back to Indiana for the two juveniles and the stolen vehicle. The driver is being held at the Loudon County Juvenile Shelter pending charges, according to police.

