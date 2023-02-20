Let's talk about the disaster that is the new Seneca Loop Trail: Opinion

Our metro parks system shapes the outdoor recreation of our city. Sure, they are not the end all, be all of our numerous outdoor options, but I think we can agree these public green spaces are the backbone of such. With that in mind, I have to address my complete disappointment with the direction Metro Parks and Olmstead Parks Conservancy are taking outdoor recreation in our city.

To be perfectly clear, I am a bicyclist through and through. However, I also enjoy running and hiking the trails throughout our great city’s parks. While I see the need for more, and higher quality bicycle specific trail systems in and around the city, I know the importance of shared use trails, and also see the same need in that arena. This is something nearby cities such as Dayton, Nashville and Knoxville are taking seriously, yet Louisville cannot seem to grasp. There has been a reroute of Cherokee Park in the books for sometime that takes mileage out of the already most populated shared use trail system in the area, which will only lead to further congestion and potential dangers in that park. This and the refusal to open Iroquois to mountain bikes are arguments for another day. For now, I’d like to focus on the disaster that is the Seneca Loop Trail .

Seneca Loop Trail

The new Seneca Loop Trail, both “Bike Optimized” and “Shared Use” segments, are perhaps the most poorly designed trails I have ever ridden or walked in my life. In a single lap of the new trails I was easily able to point out nearly 30 individual problem spots that were poor trail design, lazy building methods or just down right dangerous implementation. That doesn’t even include the bike optimized trail with a yellow marker. In a world of green (beginner), blue (intermediate), and black (expert) trail designations, I can only assume the builders chose yellow as a cautionary marker, but again, this is not a standard trail designation color. Unfortunately, this is one of the many missteps that occur when so-called trail builders or designers are plucked from the wild without any consideration for true credentials or member associations with groups like the Professional TrailBuilders Association.

Bottom line, Metro parks and Olmstead Parks Conservancy are driving Louisvillians away in search of better outdoor recreation options, both in the short term such as spending their weekends out of town in search of better terrain, and in some cases, residents literally moving to other cities to escape what is going on here in Louisville. This doesn’t even begin to touch on the tourism dollars that you are pushing by the wayside when Louisville isn’t even close to being on the radar for out of town trail users. These organizations are doing our community as a whole a disservice to say the least, and I am begging that they turn this around.

Metro Parks and the Olmstead Conservancy can start repairing the situation by consulting with local organizations such as the Kentucky Mountain Bike Association Louisville or larger groups such as the aforementioned Professional TrailBuilders Association to get knowledgeable feedback. There is a lot that needs to be fixed on the Senea Loop Trail and while I can’t imagine there’s much left in the budget given it’s already rumored $100k price tag, getting volunteer run KyMBA involved may be an immediate solution with long term results.

This is a passionate, well versed group of individuals that can get a lot done when given the opportunity. However, therein lies the problem, thanks to Metro parks and Olmstead’s continuous finger pointing at one another, neither organization wants to let the real trail stewards of the area loose to get exciting, progressive trails designed and built in Louisville.

Jimmy Flaherty is a lifelong resident of Louisville, KY, a homeowner in the Beechmont neighborhood, a local business owner of Parkside Bikes in the Highlands, and a lifelong user of our metro parks.

