KYW News Radio

Medical Report: Say goodbye to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard

By Dr Brian Mc Donough,

12 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker will be shutting down on March 10 after three years. It had a tremendous impact.

Since the earliest days of the pandemic, many of us — about 2.5 billion — have used it regularly to get an unbiased, real-time look at the number of reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The tracker was important because the CDC had traditionally provided data like this. Now, those who manage the site say the prevalence of home testing has made it impossible to track an accurate number of cases.

One number the CDC and others will continue to track is the number of deaths from COVID-19 , which is still averaging 3,000 to 4,000 a week in the United States.

Get more medical reports from Dr. Brian McDonough .

​​KYW Newsradio’s Medical Reports are sponsored by Independence Blue Cross.

