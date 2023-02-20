“Can’t smoke, can’t drink, aint nothing to do in this boring as* city” - Charles Barkley rips Salt Lake City for hosting this year's All Star Weekend

A few hours after Barkley and O'Neal’s roast fest circulated around social media, it got the attention of the city’s governor Nate Blouin. Blouin then responded by calling out Barkley and O’Neal to do better instead of perpetuating or worsening Utah’s reputation.

The NBA All-Star Weekend congregated in the mountains of Salt Lake City, Utah this year and suffice it to say that some personalities (former NBA players in particular) weren’t happy with the location. Prior to the main event (All-Star Game) tipping off, TNT “Inside The NBA” hosts Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal shared their displeasure about Salt Lake City. Barkley ripped Salt Lake for not being an ideal city to smoke and drink while O’Neal said he’s never ordered this much room service in his life.

“Can’t smoke, can’t drink, these people are going to heaven,” Barkley said. “It’s a great city but ain’t nothing to do here, these people are all going to heaven.”

“I never ate so much room service in my life,” O’Neal added.

Utah’s governor responds

To add insult to injury, Sir Charles also added at the beginning of his rant that Salt Lake City was a boring town and further reiterated that its citizens are going to heaven — since there's not much to do. This then caused the broadcast to laugh and garnered various reactions from social media that put the city of Utah in a bad light.

“These people going to heaven, ain’t nothing to do in this boring ass city,” said Barkley, who added to his take after a question from one of his co-hosts.

Why Marketing matters

It’s understandable why Blouin clapped back at Barkley and O’Neal for their statements. After all, the NBA’s All-Star Weekend was held in their own bubble and players (current and former) probably didn’t get the chance to explore the whole city due to their limited time.

That said, Utah’s notorious reputation has been relatively known for a while now as this has been a running joke in the NBA over the past couple of years. Given that “Inside The NBA” is known as a light and comedy show, it’s not out of place for O’Neal and Barkley to do such a thing — in their defense, they’re just stating their opinion.

All that said, only time will tell if Utah’s reputation drastically changes from what Barkley and O’Neal think about it for now. Maybe the next time the city hosts the All-Star weekend once again, Barkley and O’Neal will realize that there’s more to do than order room service, smoke and drink.