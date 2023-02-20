Not Everyone is Taking Their Vacation Time

Houston ranks 9th in the nation in the number of employees who say they are experiencing burnout on the job. At 49%, Houston is higher than the national average 44%, and the numbers are higher this year than last, according to a Robert Half poll.

28% of Houston workers, about one in four, left vacation time on the table.

1 in 3 say they are going to take more than three weeks of vacation time this year.

There are three reasons generally given. Top of the pile is the mountain of work waiting upon return to the office. Second is fear of being seen as replaceable. Third is wanting to demonstrate dedication.

In the midst of ongoing news stories about the Great Resignation and the Great Replacement and work-from-home trends, the 9-5 world is in a state of turmoil and people with paychecks are hanging on to what they have, not want to rock the boat. Disney CEO Bob Iger said he wants all employees in the office at least four days a week and all is not well in Mickey’s world. Nine in ten businesses are requiring all employees to return to the office in 2023. Some workers say the advent of remote work enforced a notion that they can’t unplug from work responsibilities even sitting at the kitchen table.

We’ll have to watch as the year progresses to see if that impacts people’s choices in how they use vacation time.

Millennials and Gen Z are most inclined to not take vacation time, feeling the pressure to compete among more experienced peers. It’s setting up a bad precedent for their careers and mental health.

