East Palestine
Change location
See more from this location?
East Palestine, OH
columbusnavigator.com
Federal Government To Send Medical Experts To Site Of Ohio Train Derailment
By Ohio Capital Journal,12 days ago
By Ohio Capital Journal,12 days ago
WASHINGTON — The federal government is sending medical personnel and toxicologists to conduct public health testing following the derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0