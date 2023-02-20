‘It is a pity’: Jose Mourinho hits out at booing Roma fans

Jose Mourinho has said he is “disappointed” by the Roma supporters after his players were booed during a 1-0 win against Hellas Verona.

A goal from Ola Solbakken secured the Italian capital club victory on Sunday, lifting Mourinho’s side to third in Serie A .

But home supporters voiced their displeasure during the win, with young full back Edoardo Bove among those subjected to boos.

After the victory, Mourinho hit out at Roma fans and the media, who he believes have inflamed issues by downplaying the club’s successes on the pitch.

“I couldn’t be happier with the lads,” Mourinho said. “I am just disappointed people do not give these lads the credit for the work we are all doing in very difficult circumstances. Either they don’t understand or they don’t want to understand the circumstances. I am grateful for everything they are doing.

“When the stadium is sold out like against Bodo/Glimt, then the stadium can win us the game. When it’s like today, it is a pity. People start jeering after 15-30 minutes over a misplaced pass. They do not understand what we are doing here.

“I said to Roma TV that when people look at our right-back, he is not Cafu or Maicon. If I am a Roma fan, I should carry [Edoardo] Bove on my shoulders, because he is more of a Roma fan than they are. When I arrived, he was about to go on loan to a Serie C team, instead he is starting for Roma.

“You in general in the media are not helping. The others are phenomenons, we win because we are lucky or have set plays. I am old, I am 60 and have won plenty, I don’t need nice words. These lads, they need the nice words. They need praise.

“I am not here to criticise anyone, the fans should be there criticising me as the coach, but I have to protect my lads and they deserve more.”

Roma are three points back from Inter Milan, who trail runaway league leaders Napoli by 15 points.

The win over Verona was the club’s fourth win at home without conceding in succession, but Mourinho refused to answer a question on if he felt his squad were overachieving this season.

“I have much to say then, but now is not the moment to talk,” said Mourinho. “I have not given interviews in my year and a half here. I only speak to you on TV because I am obligated to do so and the club will get fined otherwise, but I gave zero interviews.

“Once we get to the end of the season, then I will talk.”