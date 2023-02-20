Moving ALPS to Fairview is first step in implementing school choice at MCCSC, board says

In what Monroe County Community School Corp. board member April Hennessey said was the first of many changes planned for 2023, the board voted to move the district's Accelerated Learning Program for Students (ALPS) to Fairview Elementary and open the school's Artful Learning program to all students.

ALPS is currently offered at University Elementary School on Bloomington's east side but will transition to Fairview starting with the 2023-24 school year. No students currently enrolled in the program will be required to move schools.

MCCSC Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said this is the first step in implementing school choice in the district.

The district has struggled with transportation and implemented new school start times for this school year to get by with fewer bus drivers. The district increased wages and added benefits to attract more drivers, but a resolution adopted by the board last month stated that hasn't been enough.

Fairview's central location was one of the reasons Hauswald gave for it being chosen to host the ALPS program. Another was a goal of providing more equity in education across all elementary schools.

"How do we begin to provide students choice in a way that is manageable and sustainable in our current transportation restrictions?" Hauswald said at last month's school board meeting. "We are confident we can provide choice to one of our schools, ideally more later."

During public comment, concerns about school culture were raised. University enrolls almost 250 more students than Fairview, and University students perform considerably better on math and English assessments. The concerns centered on whether moving ALPS to a lower-performing school would essentially create two separate experiences.

Board member Ross Grimes said Fairview is a "unique school and has a very high priority population."

Hauswald later addressed this concern by saying although the district could not know exactly how the school culture would change, not all "changes in culture are bad."

Hennessy said the decision wasn't made lightly and it aligns with school board goals to increase equity across the district.

"This is part of a broader equity plan," she said. "There are lots of things coming this year that will move us closer to broader equity and included in that is a socio-economic balance in our district, which we sorely lack at this moment."

Hennessy pointed to parent engagement as one factor that might change for Fairview, saying the school regularly has the least amount of donations generated by a parent-teacher organization.

"The things we have to do as a board and as a community, if we are concerned about whether or not this program will flourish in this school or whether or not there will be these culture issues, that's up to us to ensure that those things do not become issues," she said.

The ALPS transition will happen over three years, beginning with those eligible to join in grades three and four in 2023-24. Grade five will be added in 2024-25 and grade six will be added in 2025-26. ALPS is currently not offered in grade three, but will be starting next year.

Hennessy said the addition of a "sibling link" is another positive for the move. She said MCCSC has no formal policy allowing the siblings of children accepted into ALPS to attend the same school, which has caused a burden for some parents or even kept them from enrolling. Hauswald said the district intends to provide transportation to Fairview for siblings also.

Teachers won't have to transition to Fairview, Hauswald said, although he hoped some would choose to. If needed, Hauswald said, the district is prepared to train new teachers to work with ALPS.

"Just like we built a program before, we can create a quality program for our high ability students at simply a new location," he said. "I can't find where it will be detrimental to students and student learning."

One way teachers might be lured to Fairview is through a policy adopted at the same time that increases pay for those working in higher poverty schools. In 2022, 75% of new teachers were placed in schools with a higher rate of free and reduced price lunch than the state average, MCCSC reported, a trend that has held for the past few years. Full-time teachers in these schools will get $1,000 in supplemental pay next school year.

As part of the same resolution, the board authorized Highland Park Elementary to begin the process to implement an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme.