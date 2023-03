NJSIAA girls basketball tournament 2023: Shore Conference schedule, scores

Here is the schedule and results for the girls basketball NJSIAA state tournament games involving Shore Conference teams:

THURSDAY SCHEDULE

Semifinal

Group 1

Shore vs. Woodstown, 7 p.m. (at Deptford High School)

More: Shore wins girls basketball section title over Middlesex - here's how it happened

SATURDAY

Final

Non-Public A

St. John Vianney vs. Immaculate Heart Academy, 4 p.m. (at Toms River North High School)

More: 'Inspired basketball': St. John Vianney girls win sectional title on buzzer-beater

WEDNESDAY SCORES

Final

South Non-Public A

St. John Vianney 63, Paul VI 61

Earlier on SJV: How a Shore high school created a New Jersey girls' basketball dynasty

Semifinal

Group 4

Cherokee 54, Jackson Memorial 39

More: Jackson Memorial moves into Group 4 semifinal

TUESDAY

Finals

Central Group 1

Shore 62, Middlesex 31

Central Group 3

Ewing 49, Ocean Township 41

BOYS BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD: NJSIAA boys' basketball tournament 2023

MONDAY

Finals

Central Group 4

Jackson Memorial 53, Monroe 45

Central Group 2

New Providence 52, Manasquan 30

Semifinals

South Jersey Non-Public A

St. John Vianney 43, Red Bank Catholic 38

South Non-Public B

Rutgers Prep 70, St. Rose 47

FEB. 25

Semifinals

Central Group 2

Manasquan 49, Holmdel 39

New Providence 54, Rumson-Fair Haven 48

Central Group 4

Jackson Memorial 61, Hightstown 44

FEB. 24

Semifinals

Central Group 3

Ocean Township 38, Red Bank Regional 36

Central Group 1

Shore 61, Point Pleasant Beach 41

Quarterfinals

South Non-Public A

Red Bank Catholic 47, St. Thomas Aquinas 38

St. John Vianney 67, Our Lady of Mercy 39

Camden Catholic 56, Trinity Hall 55

South Non-Public B

St. Rose 77, Bishop Eustace 23

FEB. 23

Quarterfinals

Central Group 2

Rumson-Fair Haven 53, Voorhees 46

Holmdel 67, Bound Brook 42

Manasquan 52, South River 23

Central Group 4

Jackson Memorial 59, East Brunswick 52

Monroe 38, Howell 29

South Brunswick 76, Long Branch 64

South Group 2

Cinnaminson 55, Manchester 42

South Group 4

Lenape 59, Toms River North 57

Cherokee 55, Central Regional 17

FEB. 22

Opening round

South Non-Public A

Trinity Hall 67, Princeton Day 21

Red Bank Catholic 86, Donovan Catholic 35

South Non-Public B

Gloucester Catholic 43, Ranney 38

Quarterfinals

Central Group 1

Point Pleasant Beach 46, Keyport 11

Shore 50, South Hunterdon 30

Central Group 3

Ewing 51, Colts Neck 19

Ocean Township 43, Robbinsville 25

Red Bank Regional 58, Brick Memorial 32

FEB. 21

Opening round

Central Group 2

Rumson-Fair Haven 54, Point Pleasant Borough 26

Holmdel 60, Monmouth 35

Manasquan 66, Wall 38

Central Group 4

Long Branch 64, Trenton 47

South Brunswick 63, Freehold Township 31

Jackson Memorial 71, Princeton 37

Howell 51, Middletown South 34

Old Bridge 62, Marlboro 54

South Group 2

Manchester 52, Cedar Creek 33

South Group 4

Toms River North 58, Pennsauken 21

Egg Harbor 51, Toms River East 38

Central Regional 45, Bridgeton 24

FEB. 20

Opening round

Central Group 1

New Egypt 38, Keansburg 17

Point Pleasant Beach 53, Somserset Tech 32

Dunellen 56, Henry Hudson 29

Keyport 35, Perth Amboy Magnet 21

More: Shore Conference Tournament girls' basketball: St. John Vianney survives scare, tops RBC, 58-52

More: 4 things to know about the girls basketball Shore Conference Tournament entering the finals

Central Group 3

Ewing 66, Middletown North 34

Brick Memorial 39, Steinert 23

Colts Neck 56, Hamilton West 13

Ocean Township 69, Kennedy (Woodbridge) 17

Red Bank Regional 58, Hopewell Valley 24

South Group 3

Westampton Tech 76, Barnegat 64

Somerville 44, Jackson Liberty 37

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJSIAA girls basketball tournament 2023: Shore Conference schedule, scores