Still the Golden Apple: Westchester County's top 5 home sales in 2022

A private lake with sandy beach, rolling hills for horseback riding, meandering streams, a waterfall, an orchard. These are some of the features of Westchester’s five top home sales in 2022.

The five mansions are in Pound Ridge, Rye and Bedford. The most expensive property is a 50-acre compound in Pound Ridge, which was sold at $24,150,000, according to Multiple Listing Service database.

Sally Slater, real estate broker of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, who sold one of the properties in Pound Ridge, said the high-end market continues to be active, but the inventory is low.

Many high-end buyers are from the New York City area and are looking for a weekend house or country house. Some are drawn from California because of climate change. Popular features sought include views of water, pools and home offices.

“The pandemic has changed people’s perception about their lifestyle,” Slater said.

Here are Westchester’s five largest single-family home transactions in 2022 (off market sales are not included).

81 Lyndel Road, Pound Ridge: Sold for $24,150,000

A country compound is meshed into landscape on 50 acres of land. There's a private lake with a sandy beach and island to row out to, rolling hills for horseback riding, and a hidden soccer field.

“The estate's five structures, stables, and pool are plotted perfectly within the bucolic property, respecting their setting with an understated New England aesthetic, as if they have been there all along,” the listing read.

1001 Forest Ave., Rye: Sold for $13,370,000

A colonial waterfront house located on Milton Point, with a view of sunrises over Long Island Sound. It has a beach, a library and an office suite.

315 Brevoort Lane, Rye: Sold for $10,250,000

The brick Georgian was the setting for scenes for the 1954 film “Sabrina” featuring Audrey Hepburn. It sits at the end of a long driveway that has views of the water before reaching the main house. The property also has a private beach, a walled pool terrace, a barn and a guest cottage with boat storage.

15 Honey Hollow Road, Pound Ridge: Sold for $9,775,000

The compound is situated among sparkling clear lakes, meandering streams, a waterfall with perennial gardens and an orchard framing the home, according to the listing. It includes a guest house, a caretakers cottage, a tennis court, a two level barn outfitted as a gym, an orchard and gardens.

525 Harris Road, Bedford: Sold for $9,400,000

The property is situated on over 20 acres in Bedford. It has an artist studio and each bedroom is a suite. The exterior features include a pool, tennis court, a guest house and a cottage.

"People want their own paradise," said listing agent Lesa Vogliano of Julia B Fee Sotheby's Realty.

Helu Wang covers development and real estate for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach her at hwang@gannett.com.