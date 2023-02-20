Where to find fish for Lent in Rockland, Westchester

Lent begins on Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and continues through April 6. For those who observe, it means seven weeks of Fridays without meat. So, where to go for either take-out or eat-in? A sampling of markets and seafood restaurants follows.

Rockland

AJ’s Sushi & Cajun Seafood, 8 N. Airmont Road, Suffern, 845-547-2326, ajsushiny.com

8 N. Airmont Road, Suffern, 845-547-2326, ajsushiny.com Cornetta's Restaurant , 641 Piermont Ave., Piermont, 845-359-9852, cornettas.com

, 641 Piermont Ave., Piermont, 845-359-9852, cornettas.com Gilligan's Clam Bar & Grill , 366 US-202, Pomona, 845-354-1161, gilligansclambar.com

, 366 US-202, Pomona, 845-354-1161, gilligansclambar.com Old World Food Market, 40 NY-59, Nyack, 845-512-8882, oldworldfoodmarket.com

40 NY-59, Nyack, 845-512-8882, oldworldfoodmarket.com P & D Seafood, 9 Main St., Haverstraw, 845-270-7890, pnd-seafood.square.site

Westchester

Apple Farm , 37 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, 914-288-9521; also at 56 Maple St., Croton-on-Hudson, 914-271-1110

, 37 Tarrytown Road, White Plains, 914-288-9521; also at 56 Maple St., Croton-on-Hudson, 914-271-1110 , 19 Main St., Hastings-on-Hudson, 914-479-5243, breadandbrinehoh.com

Brothers Fish & Chips , 172 N. Highland Ave., Ossining, 914-488-5141, brothersfishandchips.com

, 172 N. Highland Ave., Ossining, 914-488-5141, brothersfishandchips.com Coral Seafood Restaurant, 63 US-6, Baldwin Place, 914-519-6230, coralseafoodbaldwinplace.com

63 US-6, Baldwin Place, 914-519-6230, coralseafoodbaldwinplace.com Dive Oyster House, 1201 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, 914-236-3911, diveoysterhouse.com

1201 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor, 914-236-3911, diveoysterhouse.com DeCicco & Sons , multiple locations in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Larchmont, Somers, Harrison, Eastchester, Pelham, deciccoandsons.com

, multiple locations in Ardsley, Armonk, Bedford, Brewster, Larchmont, Somers, Harrison, Eastchester, Pelham, deciccoandsons.com Dobbs Ferry Lobster Guys , 26 Main St., Dobbs Ferry, 914-625-8402, dobbsferrylobsterguys.com

, 26 Main St., Dobbs Ferry, 914-625-8402, dobbsferrylobsterguys.com Dubrovnik, 721 Main St., New Rochelle, 914-637-3777, dubrovnikny.com

721 Main St., New Rochelle, 914-637-3777, dubrovnikny.com Eastchester Fish Gourmet Restaurant, 837 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, 914-725-3450, eastchesterfish.com

837 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, 914-725-3450, eastchesterfish.com Eastchester Fish Market, 831 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, 914-725-3450, eastchesterfish.com/fish-market

831 White Plains Road, Scarsdale, 914-725-3450, eastchesterfish.com/fish-market Fjord Fish Market , 134 Chatsworth Ave., Larchmont, 914-341-1437, fjordfishmarket.com

, 134 Chatsworth Ave., Larchmont, 914-341-1437, fjordfishmarket.com Harbour Fish Restaurant , 576 Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck, 914-630-4790, harbourfishandcompany.com

, 576 Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck, 914-630-4790, harbourfishandcompany.com Hudson Farmer & The Fish Restaurant, 11 River St., Sleepy Hollow, 914-631-8380, farmerandthefish.com/hudson

KEE Oyster House , 126-128 E. Post Road, White Plains, 914- 437-8535, keeoysterhouse.com

, 126-128 E. Post Road, White Plains, 914- 437-8535, keeoysterhouse.com Mount Kisco Seafood , 477 Lexington Ave., Mount Kisco, 914-241-3113, mtkiscoseafood.com

, 477 Lexington Ave., Mount Kisco, 914-241-3113, mtkiscoseafood.com Ocean House Oyster Bar & Grill, 49 N Riverside Ave., Croton-On-Hudson, 914-271-0702, oceanhouseoysterbar.com

49 N Riverside Ave., Croton-On-Hudson, 914-271-0702, oceanhouseoysterbar.com Off the Hook of Yonkers , 47 N Broadway, Yonkers, 914-457-3371, off-the-hook-of-yonkers.square.site

, 47 N Broadway, Yonkers, 914-457-3371, off-the-hook-of-yonkers.square.site Purdy's Farmer & The Fish , 100 Titicus Road, North Salem, 914-617-8380, farmerandthefish.com

, 100 Titicus Road, North Salem, 914-617-8380, farmerandthefish.com Ruby's Oyster Bar & Bistro , 45 Purchase St., Rye, 914-921-4166, rubysoysterbar.com

, 45 Purchase St., Rye, 914-921-4166, rubysoysterbar.com Saltaire Oyster Bar and Fish House , 55 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester, 914-939-2425, saltaireoysterbar.com

, 55 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester, 914-939-2425, saltaireoysterbar.com Telly's Taverna , 108 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester, 914-939-3333, tellystaverna.com

, 108 Abendroth Ave., Port Chester, 914-939-3333, tellystaverna.com The Market At Gus's, 120 Halstead Ave., Harrison, 914-835-5321, gusseafood.com/market

120 Halstead Ave., Harrison, 914-835-5321, gusseafood.com/market Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, 380 Downing Dr., Yorktown Heights, 914-243-9100, uncleg.com

