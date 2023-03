cleveland.com

Will Bijan Robinson be the earliest running back drafted since Saquon Barkley? NFL Draft 2023 position rankings By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com, 12 days ago

By Tim Bielik, cleveland.com, 12 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Since 1995, no running back has been picked earlier in the NFL draft than Saquon Barkley, who went second overall... ...