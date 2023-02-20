The History of President's Day

Today is President's Day, which started out as a different holiday.

We used to call it Washington's Birthday, and we used to celebrate it on February 22nd. But the shift away from that began in the 1960's, when Congress proposed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

"Gradually it became President's Day, and the observance is celebrated on the third Monday of February, and it is a federal holiday," political historian Terry Madonna told KTRH News.

There were other reasons for the shift, as well.

"It was combined to recognize other early Presidents, like Thomas Jefferson," Madonna stated.

The holiday also combined Lincoln's Birthday, which was on February 12th.