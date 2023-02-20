Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

The History of President's Day

By Cliff Saunders,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0So1K6_0ktHILg600

Today is President's Day, which started out as a different holiday.

We used to call it Washington's Birthday, and we used to celebrate it on February 22nd. But the shift away from that began in the 1960's, when Congress proposed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act.

"Gradually it became President's Day, and the observance is celebrated on the third Monday of February, and it is a federal holiday," political historian Terry Madonna told KTRH News.

There were other reasons for the shift, as well.

"It was combined to recognize other early Presidents, like Thomas Jefferson," Madonna stated.

The holiday also combined Lincoln's Birthday, which was on February 12th.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State newsLocal Washington State
President Biden, first lady's restaurant order sparks strong reactions
Washington, DC2 days ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled After Failing To Draw Crowd At Conservative Convention: 'So Many Empty Seats'
Washington, DC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lauren Boebert Faces Calls From Over 17K Christians to Repent and Resign
Dallas, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy