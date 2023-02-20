After four days of voting, Chatham sophomore fencer Gabby Yannotta has been selected as the Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week.

Yannotta went 2-1 against Governor Livingston on Friday, sending top-seeded Chatham to 18-9 victory and its first NJSIAA Tournament semifinal. She also went 2-1 as the Cougars topped West Windsor North, 19-8, on Wednesday.

Here were the other nominees:

Rory Grant

Hackettstown girls basketball, sophomore forward

Grant averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers beat St. Elizabeth and lost to Mendham.

Girls basketball: Hackettstown forward Rylie Grant adds hoops milestone to family history

Ashley Kuperus

High Point girls basketball, senior forward

Kuperus reached her 1,000th career point as High Point defeated Kinnelon, 52-27, on Thursday afternoon. She averaged 21.3 points and 9.7 rebounds in the Wildcats' three games.

Nate West

Chatham fencing, sophomore foil

West went 6-0 as third-seeded Chatham toppled Morris Knolls and Bernards, advancing to its first NJSIAA semifinal berth.

Results

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Gabby Yannotta voted Morris/Sussex Athlete of the Week for Feb. 12-18