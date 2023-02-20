Notre Dame 2023 Class Rankings - Offense Edition

Final rankings, grades and analysis for the Notre Dame offensive signees in the 2023 recruiting class

Notre Dame head coach wrapped up his first full recruiting class with the 2023 group, and it was an outstanding haul. It was a balanced class that was loaded on both sides of the ball.

After finally grading all of the senior film it's time to provide final rankings and analysis for the class.

PROSPECT RANKING

1. Charles Jagusah , OL, 6-6, 305, Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman

2. Jeremiyah Love , RB, 6-1, 195, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers

3. Braylon James , WR, 6-3, 185, Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point

4. Jaden Greathouse , WR, 6-2, 210, Austin (Texas) Westlake

5. Kenny Minchey , QB, 6-2, 205, Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II

6. Kaleb Smith , WR, 6-1, 180, Frisco (Texas) Reedy

7. Sam Pendleton , OL, 6-4, 305, Pfafftown (N.C.) Ronald Reagan

8. Rico Flores Jr. , WR, 6-1, 190, Folsom (Calif.) High School

9. Sullivan Absher , OL, 6-7, 300, Belmont (N.C.) South Point

10. Cooper Flanagan , TE, 6-5, 240, Concord (Calif.) De La Salle

11. Joe Otting , OL, 6-4, 270, Topeka (Kan.) Hayden

12. Christopher Terek , OL, 6-6, 305, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West

Here is a breakdown of the Notre Dame signees:

1. CHARLES JAGUSAH, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School : Rock Island, Ill./Alleman



Height/Weight : 6-6, 305

IB Grade : 5.0 (Top 25 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Analysis : Jagusah is the prototype for a Notre Dame offensive lineman. The Alleman star is massive, athletic, physical and strong. He was always talented, but as a senior his game took a massive leap and he went from a five-star upside guy to an elite prospect in the moment. Jagusah has all the traits you want and need from an elite offensive tackle. He is massive, long, athletic, physical and powerful. Jagusah shows top-notch short-area quickness and power, and as a senior he showed the lateral speed and change of direction to thrive on the edge. The scary part is that Jagusah still isn't close to his full potential due to the need for a lot of technical advance. As he learns the finer points of the game, Jagusah has a chance to become a star at either tackle or guard.

Notre Dame Fit : Jagusah showed as a senior that he could play left tackle, but his best position might be somewhere else. His combination of length, power and run game dominance is perfectly suited for the right tackle position. There he could thrive as an elite run blocker and still show off his evolving pass rushing prowess. I also wouldn't be opposed to see Jagusah move inside to guard if that gets him on the field faster. Moral of the story, find a place where you want a physical and dominant blocker and put Jagusah there. Jagusah's combination of size and power could allow him to get on the field early.

2. JEREMIYAH LOVE, RUNNING BACK

Hometown/High School : St. Louis, Mo./Christian Brothers



Height/Weight : 6-1, 195

IB Grade : 4.5 (Top 50 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Analysis : Love is one of the highest risers following the 2022 season. The Christian Brothers star was always an explosive athlete with loads of potential, but as a senior he looked a lot more like a running back. Love improved his technique and overall feel for the position. His patience and anticipation skills improved a great deal, and he started to run with much better pad level and authority. Love also started to fill out his frame, and he could do more of the "dirty work" when the Christian Brothers coaches allowed him to do so. He remained an explosive home run threat that is an impact player in the pass game. Love can thrive out of the backfield, but his length and downfield ball skills allow him to be used on the outside in certain packages. Love turned his game up in the postseason, which shows he's a big game player.

Notre Dame Fit : More of a dynamic utility player when he committed, Love showed all the traits of a pure running back in his final season. There's still technical work to do, but Love showed in his final season he can be an every down back that is a weapon as a runner, pass catcher and blocker. Notre Dame's coaches can also be creative with Love, who has the ball skills of quality wide receiver, which should allow the Irish staff to be diverse in how they employ him, whether it's out of the backfield or lining him up outside in either empty or 21 sets.

3. BRAYLON JAMES, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School : Round Rock, Texas/Stony Point



Height/Weight : 6-3, 185

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Analysis : James only falls down the list because of how outstanding Jagusah and Love were in their final seasons. After transferring to Stony Point, James also saw his game improve. James is a long and explosive receiver that can take the top off the defense. His ball skills improved in his final season of high school, which made him an even better one-on-one player down the field even when he wasn't running by defenders. James explodes off the line and quickly gets on defenders, but its his second gear that makes him truly dangerous. Despite his length, James is also an impressive after-the-catch player that can make defenders miss and then use his speed to burst through creases. James is still quite raw as a route runner, which is why he isn't a Top 50 recruit. If he can learn the nuances of the game he could be special.

Notre Dame Fit : James played inside some in high school, and he does possess the tools that could allow him to make plays after the catch, but he's ideally suited for the perimeter positions. Right now the X position is where his game is best suited due to his ability to stretch the defense and his lack of route running prowess. As he fills out his frame, gets stronger and becomes a more technically proficient player I could see James moving to the boundary and becoming a player capable of doing the "volume" things at a high level as well. The talent is immense, he just has to put it all together.

4. JADEN GREATHOUSE, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School : Austin, Texas/Westlake



Height/Weight : 6-2, 210

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 5.0

Analysis : Greathouse was a prolific high school player that finished his career with 232 catches, 4,035 receiving yards (19.1 YPC) and 53 touchdowns. He also returned five punts for touchdowns. His senior season was actually his lowest production campaign since his freshman year, which was due to Greathouse being a bit banged up at times and breaking in a new quarterback. Make no mistake, he is one of the most advanced and physical receivers in the country. Greathouse is a highly skilled technician with outstanding ball skills, and when he was combined with current Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik he was incredibly dominant. Greathouse makes up for a lack of explosive speed with physicality, a great feel for the game and strong route running skills. Greathouse also has excellent vision and after-the-catch ability.

Notre Dame Fit : It will be interesting to see how Notre Dame's offense evolves under new leadership. Under the previous regime, Greathouse projected as a pro-style slot player, but one that could move all around the offense. There are aspects of his game that could fit very well into the boundary, so I could see him being a volume player in the boundary as well, and his after-the-catch skills and strength make him a good field for the field position. I usually prefer him as a boundary player because of the aforementioned traits. One thing is certain, he'll be a very good blocker no matter where he lines up.

5. KENNY MINCHEY, QUARTERBACK

Hometown/High School : Hendersonville, Tenn./Pope John Paul II



Height/Weight : 6-2, 205

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Minchey is considered one of the smartest quarterbacks in the country, and he shows an outstanding feel for the game. His timing as a passer is as a good as any quarterback in the class, and his ball placement is top notch as well. Minchey has a quick, compact release and he can get a lot of zip on intermediate throws and throws out to the sideline. Minchey shows good touch and accuracy on deep balls, and he makes up for a lack of elite arm strength with arm speed and timing. The Tennessee native can also effectively change arm angles and remain accurate and throw with zip. Minchey is not really a runner, but he's a quality athlete that moves around well in the pocket. Minchey isn't overly tall, but he possesses a sturdy lower half, and his well-built frame should allow him to play strong in the pocket and absorb punishment.

Notre Dame Fit : Minchey was certainly a great fit for Tommy Rees, and we'll have to see if he's as ideal of a fit in the new offense. I have a hard time thinking that the Gerad Parker offense won't have a need for a really smart, accurate, playmaking quarterback with impressive arm talent. I'm sure Minchey will fit in quite nicely.

6. KALEB SMITH, WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School : Frisco, Texas/Reedy



Height/Weight : 6-1, 180

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Smith has confirmed 4.49 speed, and that burst shows on film as well while playing wideout and as a return man. Smith gets off the quickly and his acceleration out of breaks is impressive. He shows the foot quickness and suddenness you want in an after-the-catch player, and his vision with the ball is impressive. Those traits also allow him to be a strong route runner. Smith shows impressive quickness getting out of his breaks, but he also shows the understanding you need to work proper angles to gain additional separation. He finds soft spots in the zone and he's a focused pass catcher. All of those traits fit very well as a pro-style slot, but they also combine with his vertical skills and deep ball tracking ability to project as an X receiver as well. Smith has clean hands and is a confident, away from the body pass catcher.

Notre Dame Fit : I see Smith as the ideal slot receiver in any offense. His ability to work open, his elusiveness after the catch and his second gear make him dangerous with the ball in his hands. He's a smart wideout that knows how to win off the line. One thing I like about Smith is that he could also be a shifty outside receiver to the field, which gives intriguing options. Smith and Greathouse also bring impact punt return potential to the Notre Dame special teams.

7. SAM PENDLETON, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School : Pfafftown, N.C./Ronald Reagan



Height/Weight : 6-4, 305

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Pendleton saw his grade took a big jump as a senior and the Ronald Reagan blocker was truly outstanding. In the sports writers All-State team, only big time 2024 quarterback Jadyn Davis earned more first-team votes than Pendleton, and that includes fellow commit Sullivan Absher . It speaks volumes about how dominant Pendleton was in 2022. He shows impressive length for a guy with more of a guard body, which combines with his overall athletic skills and outstanding natural power to project him to be a very good interior pass blocker. But let's be real, I love Pendleton because he is a nasty, punishing run blocker. His footwork improved this season, maximizing his foot quickness and helped him dominate off the ball and also thrive on movement blocks and on the second level.

Notre Dame Fit : Pendleton is a pure interior player, of that I have no doubt. While he could work at center if the need arose, I prefer Pendleton at guard. I want him at a position where he can just fire off the ball and deliver punishment. Pendleton is an outstanding finisher that projects to be a dominant run blocker at the next level. His character and leadership traits also make him a potential captain candidate down the road.

8. RICO FLORES JR., WIDE RECEIVER

Hometown/High School : Folsom, Calif./Folsom



Height/Weight : 6-1, 190

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Flores is one of the more polished wide receivers in the entire country. His overall feel for the game and ability to get open has always been impressive, and it only got better in his final season. Flores has solid size and strength, and he can do a little damage after the catch, but what makes him such a talented prospect is what he does before and up to the catch point. Flores gets off the line extremely well, which allows him to play a bit faster than you'd expect. His feel for the nuances of the game are outstanding, which allow him to manipulate defenders quite well. Flores is quick into and out of breaks, and he accelerates well on vertical breaks. These tools allow him to maximize his separation potential. Flores has strong hands and he's very confident in his ability. He attacks the football and catch make strong grabs in traffic.

Notre Dame Fit : Flores has a combination of size, route running ability and ball skills to be an ideal fit for the X receiver position. I'm curious to see how the current offense evolves, because there are some schemes where he could play into the boundary as well, but the field is where he's the best fit. If Notre Dame runs a more traditional pro style offense there should also be consideration to put him in the slot. That versatility only adds to his impact as a prospect, and the reality is his ball skills play well all over.

9. SULLIVAN ABSHER, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School : Belmont, N.C./South Point



Height/Weight : 6-7, 300

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Absher has a fun highlight tape, and he got even better as a senior. I'm impressed by his ability to play with very good pad level despite being so tall. Absher explodes off the ball, drives his feet through contact and he's a punishing run blocker. He seems to thoroughly burying opponents into the ground and embarrassing people .... within the rules. Absher shows me good balance, agility and flexibility, traits that should project well to the pass game. Honestly, that's what keeps him from having an even higher upside grade. I love the run game tools and talent I see, but I've literally only seen Absher pass block twice in his prep career, and it's hard to truly project how well he'll do in this area until I see more of it. The tools are there, but will he be comfortable in space? That's my only question, and it drags down his grade and ranking.

Notre Dame Fit : Absher has the length and foot quickness to play offensive tackle, but him being an outside player or a space player is more about size and projection. He is a tackle in high school but his lack of experience in pass pro raises questions. That's partly why I'd still like to see Absher move inside, where I know his game is suited quite well. He's a bit tall for an interior blocker, but he bends well and his physicality and finishing skills are perfect for guard. We'll have to see if he can get comfortable at tackle, but I know Absher can thrive inside.

10. COOPER FLANAGAN, TIGHT END

Hometown/High School : Concord, Calif./De La Salle



Height/Weight : 6-5, 240

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Flanagan is a bit of a throwback tight end in many ways. He's already well over 240 pounds and he's still not close to filling out his frame. He should easily get to 260 pounds, and his game is suited perfectly to the attached tight end positions. Flanagan is a physical blocker that thrives in that part of the game. He is a solid route runner, but he'll need a lot of work in this regard. Flanagan shows a good feel for finding openings against zone looks, but he'll a lot of refinement as a route runner against man coverage and on more downfield speed cut type routes. Flanagan shows strong hands and he's physical at the catch point. He's a pretty smooth athlete for his size, and I could see him getting a bit more explosive in college. Flanagan played in a run-oriented offense that masked his potential a bit.

Notre Dame Fit : Flanagan is without a doubt a player that projects to be an attached tight end. His physicality in the run game is such that I could even see Flanagan working his way into an edge blocking role as a true freshman. He has some ball skills and athletic traits that make me think he could move around a bit, but that's a bit of projection at this point.

11. JOE OTTING, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School : Topeka, Kan./Hayden



Height/Weight : 6-4, 270

IB Grade : 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.5

Analysis : Otting is a very unique player with lots of potential. He's still on the thin side, but Otting seems to have a good frame that should allow him to add at least 20 pounds. The question will be if Otting can maintain his athleticism as he adds more and more strength. Otting is a nimble athlete, something you can see on the gridiron and the basketball court. His movement skills and ability to get up to the second level are as good as any blocker in this class, and he shows a very good power with his hands. Despite being a smaller, athletic player, Otting shows the kind of nasty demeanor you want from an interior player at Notre Dame. Otting is a punishing blocker for his size, which adds to his upside grade. He didn't make the big jump as a senior that I wanted, but Otting still oozes potential.

Notre Dame Fit : Although he plays guard in high school, Otting projects extremely well to center thanks to those traits. He stays low coming off, he shows fast hands and that punch will allow him to snap and strike effectively. The center in the Notre Dame offense has to be good getting to the second level, and Otting certainly fits that mold. Other than size, which matters, he has all the tools needed to thrive at center.

12. CHRISTOPHER TEREK, OFFENSIVE LINE

Hometown/High School : Glen Ellyn, Ill./Glenbard West



Height/Weight : 6-6, 305

IB Grade : 3.5 (Top 400 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade : 4.0

Analysis :Terek is a really physical and imposing blocker, and his desire to punish opponents makes his film fun to watch. Terek seems to relish the opportunity to bury an opponent, and he's an impressive finisher at the prep level. He's a massive young man that looks to be around 6-5 and a solid 300 pounds already. His ability to quickly fire off the ball, stay low and drive his feet allows him to thrive in the run game. Terek isn't overly fleet of foot, and he isn't a great in-space player, which fits well inside (see below). That can cause him some issues at tackle, but his length, punch and quickness out of his stance should allow him to thrive in pass protection as a guard.

Notre Dame Fit : Terek has the length and size of a tackle, but his physical style of play and athletic skills are more ideally suited inside. Terek is the traditional "phone booth" player, which means playing in tight spaces will give him the best chance to thrive. He's a bit too long to play center, so a move to guard is what I see in Terek's future, and his physicality will fit quite nicely there.

UPSIDE RANKING

1. Charles Jagusah , OL

2. Braylon James , WR

3. Jeremiyah Love , RB

4. Kenny Minchey , QB

5. Jaden Greathouse , WR

6. Kaleb Smith , WR

7. Sullivan Asbher , OL

8. Rico Flores Jr. , WR

9. Joe Otting , OL

10. Cooper Flanagan , TE

11. Sam Pendleton , OL

12. Christopher Terek , OL

