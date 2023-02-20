Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Mouhamed Gueye had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Justin Powell scored 11 points and Washington State beat Oregon 68-65 for the Cougars’ third win in a row. Justin Powell hit a 3-pointer to spark a 7-2 run before Keeshawn Barthelemy hit a pull-up 3 to cut Oregon’s deficit to 66-65 with 1:20 left. Powell went around a screen by Gueye on the left wing, patiently worked his way through the lane and finished high off the backboard on the other side of the rim to make it 68-65 with 23 seconds to go. Jermaine Couisnard missed an open look at a potential tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds. Barthelemy scored 15 of his 17 in the final nine minutes for Oregon and Couisnard added 12 points.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jayda Curry scored 27 points and Michelle Onyiah had six points in overtime as California upended No. 25 USC 81-78. The Trojans, back in the rankings for the first time since 2016, had their chances to win this one after falling to No. 3 Stanford 50-47 on Friday. From the final four minutes of regulation until Destiny Littleton hit a 3-pointer with 1:08 to go in overtime, USC missed eight straight shots. After Littleton tied the game at 78 and Leilani McIntosh put the Golden Bears on top with two free throws with 44 seconds to go, the Trojans came up empty on their next possession despite two offensive rebounds. Onyiah made 1 of 2 from the line with eight seconds to go and Littleton’s late 3 was off the mark. Kadi Sissoko scored 30 points for the Trojans.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington scored 19 points with five assists and No. 18 Arizona smothered No. 21 Colorado 61-42, ending the Buffaloes’ five-game winning streak. The Wildcats held the Buffaloes to their lowest total of the season and their worst shooting game, 28.3% overall (15 of 53), 1 of 12 from 3-point range (8.3%). Tameiya Sadler led the Buffaloes with 12 points. Other than an early 86-85 loss to Texas Tech, Colorado has failed to reach 60 points in its five other losses and in four of those shot less than 32%.

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 22 points and Jenna Johnson added 15 to push No. 4 Utah to a 74-69 Pac-12 victory over stubborn Arizona State on Sunday afternoon. The Utes, who had a seven-game winning streak stopped at No. 18 Arizona on Friday, struggled to put away Arizona State without post player Alissa Pili. Pili, the Pac-12’s leading scorer at 20.7 points per game, did not play after suffering a right ankle sprain in the final minutes of the loss at Arizona. Sydney Erikstrup had 15 points, Treasure Hunt had 13 and Kayla Mokwuah had 11 for the Sun Devils, who lost their 16th straight game despite leading most of the way.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points and No. 4 UCLA routed last-place California 78-43 to improve to 15-0 at Pauley Pavilion. The Bruins also extended the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games. They improved to 23-4 overall and 14-2 in the Pac-12. The Golden Bears fell to 3-24 overall and 2-14 in league play. Cal was led by Kuany Kuany with 14 points. The Bruins' defense gave up just 15 points in the first half and UCLA led by 23 at the break. The victory gave the Bruins a first-round bye in next month's Pac-12 Tournament.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Division I men’s basketball committee has revealed its top 16 teams for next month’s NCAA Tournament. UCLA coach Mick Cronin says he found his team’s current seed to be “comical.” Top-ranked Alabama was voted as the committee’s top overall seed. No. 2 Houston, No. 3 Purdue and No. 5 Kansas were selected as No. 1 seeds — for now. No. 8 Arizona was chosen as the sixth overall seed, while fourth-ranked UCLA was eighth. Cronin says he thinks the Bruins are paying the price for the announcement that UCLA and USC are leaving the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024. He says their seed is a “direct result” of those plans. Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament is March 12.