I grew up in Florida and just tried skiing for the first time. I learned 7 surprising things, like how uncomfortable the gear is and what it means to 'pizza'

Insider's author embarked on her first ski lesson this January. It was full of surprises. Monica Humphries/Insider

Growing up in Florida, I never made it to the mountains to ski — until this year.

In January, I took a ski lesson at Colorado's Winter Park Resort, and the day was full of surprises.

I learned just how uncomfortable ski boots are, and I struggled with stopping.

The author at the Winter Park Resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

After a breakfast of orange juice, french toast, and eggs, I was ready for my very first ski lesson. Luckily, I had fueled up for a day of surprises ahead of me.

Growing up in Florida, I had never been on skis or a snowboard. Snowy mountains weren't accessible from my home, and my winters were spent with family members who don't ski.

Last winter after moving to Denver, Colorado, I tried snowboarding for the first time. It seemed like a fun sport, and when a friend signed up for a snowboarding class, I joined her.

This year, I was ready to challenge myself again. I decided to travel by Amtrak train from Denver to the Winter Park Ski resort where I signed up for my first ski lesson. After testing out snowboarding, I was excited to compare the two .

Between learning how quickly ski boots become uncomfortable to realizing that stopping on skis is much harder than it looks, my first day on skis had back-to-back discoveries.

Winter Park Resort's village and ski slopes. Monica Humphries/Insider

My first surprise came when I signed up for the lesson. At $263 for a half-day class, I quickly realized it was going to be an expensive day.

A couple of weeks leading up to the trip, I signed up for a ski lesson through Winter Park Resort.

The class cost $263, which included a discounted lift ticket. A lift ticket was required to access the mountains.

That alone was a shocking price to me, but it wasn't the only cost that would be required to learn to ski . I also needed gear.

I rented skis, a helmet, and ski boots, which all together cost $84.

By the end of the day, I had spent more than $350 in total to learn to ski and do it once, and that didn't include lodging, transportation, or food.

The author gets fitted for ski boots. Monica Humphries/Insider

The fit of ski boots matters more than I realized.

I stepped up to the rental shop at the Winter Park Resort, where an employee measured my feet and grabbed a pair of ski boots from a shelf.

As I went to slip my foot into the shoe, the worker advised me to take off the second pair of socks I was wearing.

He explained that you want your ski boots to have a snug fit. Thick socks or multiple pairs of socks can cut off circulation and prevent the boots from fitting correctly, he said.

I obliged and took off the second layer.

When I got to my ski lesson, my instructors stressed the same thing — the fit of your ski boots is one of the most important parts of skiing. So before clipping into any skis, my ski instructors went to each beginner skier to check the fit of their boots.

They explained that it's tougher to ski properly if boots are too big, which can lead to painful ankles or shins. And if ski boots are too tight, you'll be miserable all day, they said.

You want a snug fit so you can curl your toes, but you don't want to be able to move your foot around in the shoe, they added.

After a day of skiing, I was thankful I took off that second sock. My boots were warm, had a snug fit, and seemed like my optimal size for skiing.

Insider's author struggled getting down stairs in ski boots. Monica Humphries/Insider

But even when they're the right fit, that doesn't mean ski boots are comfortable.

While my ski boots fit correctly, they still weren't very comfortable.

Instead of standing up straight, my instructors told me that I should lean forward in ski boots and rest my shins against the front of the boots. It's the preferred ski stance, they said, plus standing up straight was nearly impossible in my boots.

The stance felt a bit uncomfortable, but what was even more uncomfortable was walking around like that. At the front and back of each boot were two awkward bumps. It almost felt like wearing heels, and I struggled to keep my balance.

Between the stance and lack of balance, walking on flat surfaces was tough. Descending stairs was even harder.

It became clear after a few hours that no matter the stance or the fit, ski boots were not going to be comfortable.

By the end of the day, I longed for my soft, flat-bottom snowboarding boots, and was thrilled to take off the ski boots .

A skier forms a pizza shape on the mountain. Monica Humphries/Insider

I thought the terms "french fries" and "pizza" was what kids used to learn to ski. I was surprised that those were the same phrases my ski instructors used, too.

I had limited knowledge of how to ski going into my class. What I did know was that the terms "pizza" and "french fries" were used as part of the instruction.

I've seen dads scream the monikers at their children barreling down slopes and overheard ski instructors explaining the shapes to a group of toddlers.

But I wasn't expecting to learn the same way children do. And yet a few minutes into my class, those same terms were coming out of my instructor's mouth to a class of beginner adults.

They explained that you point your skis in a triangle shape to stop, also known as pizza, and you keep your skis parallel like french fries to push forward.

Honestly, the terms make a lot of sense, especially since they were already familiar. And for the most part, they worked.

Insider's author on skis. Monica Humphries/Insider

Even when "pizza-ing," stopping on skis isn't as easy as it looks.

Once I had my pizza shape form down, I figured I'd easily be able to stop when using it. But I found that when I built up a lot of momentum, that wasn't the case.

For me, using the pizza form worked great on small descents, but the second I built up any speed, the pizza shape wasn't enough to get me to stop on its own.

Instead, I had to zigzag across the mountain in pizza formation first to slow my speed.

Before my lesson, I hadn't realized that the reason skiers make S shapes down the mountain was to control their speed, and that pizza alone won't stop your movement.

Insider's author fell numerous times after taking on a too ambitious green run. Monica Humphries/Insider

I learned the hard way that all green trails are not created equal.

Winter Park Resort, like many ski resorts in the US, ranks the trails on its slopes by color. Green is easiest, then there's blue for intermediate, and black and double black for advanced ski runs.

After skiing down a handful of short green slopes at the resort's ski school, I felt ready for a longer green run higher up the mountain.

I headed to the nearest lift and hopped on. I assumed since I could do the green runs at the bottom of the mountain, I was ready for the ones higher up.

But the moment I got off the lift, I realized I made a mistake. Below me was a steep green run that seemed beyond my skill level.

I should've chatted with lift workers, local skiers, and my instructors to learn which green would've been better suited for me as a beginner.

Thankfully, I made it down the mountain, but there were plenty of tumbles involved.

There were moments where Insider's author felt like she was skating instead of skiing. Monica Humphries/Insider

I was surprised that there were moments when skiing felt more like ice skating.

While I didn't grow up skiing, I did grow up ice skating during Christmas breaks in Missouri and rollerblading in my Florida neighborhood.

So when I got on the skis and propelled myself on flat surfaces, I thought it felt surprisingly similar to skating. I moved each foot, one at a time, to push myself forward, which is similar to what I do on rollerblades.

I also think turning felt more comfortable on skis because of my rollerblading and skiing background.

I'm comfortable turning my body on skates and rollerblades, which I found to be similar to the ways I moved my body weight on skis.

So while I showed up to my lesson without any background, I quickly learned a few of my past hobbies catered to me successfully picking up the sport.

The author at the base of the Winter Park Resort. Monica Humphries/Insider

Trying any new sport is challenging, and my first day on the slopes involved plenty of tumbles. But overall, I'd say learning to ski was a success.

While I barely managed to get down my first green run from the top of Winter Park, by the time I got down, I was laughing and smiling at my accomplishment.

And I was even more thankful I was able to take off my ski boots following the run.

When I went into the day, I didn't expect things like the fit of my ski boot to matter so much, but by the end of it, I was thrilled I gave a new sport a chance. And I can't wait to clip back into skis with these things in mind.