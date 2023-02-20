“That’s the worst basketball game ever played” - NBA players and coaches diss the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The All-Star game is supposed to be a treat for fans, who play a huge role in profiting the league through their support. The least they can get from the supposedly thrilling event is for players to care and show up the way they should

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game featured 27 of the best basketball players in the world, all gathered in one court to showcase their talent. Since the All-Star Game was created in 1951, the NBA’s goal was to make it one of (if not) the most exciting events in basketball. However, as the years passed, the ASG’s product has significantly become worse and that was expressed in this weekend’s edition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Take it from Team LeBron and current Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone who even went as far as saying that this was the worst All-Star Game ever.

“That’s the worst basketball game ever player. I don’t know if you can fix it,” Malone said as reported by Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi.

Jaylen Brown and Jaren Jackson Jr. agree

Aside from Malone, Boston Celtics’ guard Jaylen Brown and Memphis Grizzlies’ big man Jaren Jackson Jr. also shared their displeasure with this year’s main event. Brown reiterated the fact that there was 0 defense played and the court felt like a layup lane where players could just shoot whenever they wanted. Meanwhile Jackson said that the All-Stars didn’t even bother to try to play competitive basketball throughout the game.

In defense to Malone, Brown and Jackson, most NBA fans on social media felt the same way. The All-Star game is supposed to be a treat for fans, who play a huge role in profiting the league through their support. The least they can get from the supposedly thrilling event is for players to care and show up the way they should. Unfortunately, that wasn’t applicable on Sunday night’s main event.

How does Adam Silver fix this?

Throughout the past years, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has attempted to twist and make the All-Star Game a more enjoyable experience. The East vs West conference matchup was dismantled and then he focused more on the two captains approach. Silver also made an effort to change the game play by incorporating a new scoring method and it worked for a while but that has slowly died down over the past couple of years.

Once again, the All-Star Game needs to be fixed and it’ll be up to Silver to find ways to make it more interestings. Perhaps add more rewards (such as cash bonuses?) for players or maybe even put more key factors on the line such as the winner takes the home court advantage in the Finals if they win? Ultimately, it’ll be up to the NBA once again to fix a rather broken product.