Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
Louisville Public Media

Louisville 2023 Fish Fry Guide

By Breya Jones, Justin Hicks,

12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsaPZ_0ktH3Xwu00
Stanley Peden was hard at work on February 17, the first day of Holy Family Parish's annual fish fry. (Justin Hicks / LPM)

Lent is almost here, and that means Catholic parishes across the city are battering and breading fish ahead of their first fish fry on Friday. Louisville is a city known for its fish fry scene. There’s even a Curious Louisville episode exploring why there are so many.

According to the Archdiocese of Louisville, Catholic fish fries have existed in one form or another since 1836. This was before Pope Paul VI loosened guidance on fasting in 1966 , at which point fish fries grew even further in popularity.

For many years, LPM has put together a list of local fish fries using information from the Archdiocese of Louisville. This year we created a “fish frynder” to help you find the perfect catch.

Holy Family Catholic Church is one church hosting weekly Lenten fish fries.

“Every church that does a fish fry is very proud of their fish fries,” said Mary Beth Porter, Holy Family’s fish fry chairperson “And we all claim to have the best fish in town.”

Porter said several factors can differentiate one fish fry from another. This includes the type of fish used, the cut of the fish and the way it is battered and breaded.

Holy Family uses center-cut Icelandic cod and their own special breading recipes. On average Friday, Porter said between lunch and dinner, 1,200 portions of fish are served. That is around 600 to 800 pounds.

Beyond their special recipes, Porter said the amount the parishioner supports they receive makes her proud.

“I typically have over 100 volunteers working our fish fries,” Porter said.

She tries to make sure that everyone has a space to help. There’s a group of older women who have long volunteered, but long hours of standing are no longer feasible.

“They come over and help on Thursday and Friday morning and help with our prep work,” Porter said. “They love the fact that we’re including them, their generation, as much as we can in parish activities.”

They’re prepping a lot of fish, so they need a lot of hungry people.

“We have people that show up when the doors open in the evening and they are the last ones to leave at the end of the night, we’re turning the lights out on them, it’s time to go home,” Porter said.

Despite the amount of work volunteers put in during Lent to ensure fish fry runs smoothly, Porter said she loves getting together with volunteers and enjoying one another’s company.

“We laugh, we carry on, we fuss a little bit at each other sometimes, but truly, we just have a really good time coming together to raise money that’s needed in our parish,” Porter said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisville, KY newsLocal Louisville, KY
Shine's CatchUp with Tennis (the band, not the game!)
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Get to know LPM breaking news reporter Sylvia Goodman
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Fiddler Michael Cleveland has a star-studded new album, Lovin' of The Game
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to severe weather, tornado watches in effect
Louisville, KY20 hours ago
Meet 2023 Dysart Award honoree Robyn Mineko Williams
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Louisville Orchestra’s Rap School expanding spring and summer programs
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville ranks 3rd in U.S. for most premature deaths from coal-fired power pollution
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
Coyote sightings more common amid winter breeding season
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Gender-affirming care for minors would be banned under bill passed by Ky. House
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Nat turns dreams into reality in her newest single "DREAM FUEL"
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Win tickets for Journeys of Faith 2
Louisville, KY7 days ago
The Histrionics shared "Immolate" from their upcoming full length album
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Win tix to see CAAMP at the Louisville Palace
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Louisville juvenile facility would reopen under bill passed by Kentucky House
Louisville, KY3 days ago
The widespread consequences of misrepresenting gender in death
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Progressive Newgrass Romp with Hot Brown Smackdown's New Single
Louisville, KY7 days ago
Louisville’s negotiations with police union will remain closed to the public
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Muslim advocates, family raise alarm after classmate removed teen’s hijab at a Ky. school
Vine Grove, KY2 days ago
Inaugural Louisville Metro Youth Council in planning phase for this year’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Louisville Metro Council accepting applications for vacant District 8 seat
Louisville, KY5 days ago
Louisville police release body cam footage after officer shot and injured 2 teens
Louisville, KY16 hours ago
Senate passes bill overhauling selection process for top Ky. education officials
Frankfort, KY8 days ago
Metro Council reluctant to file ethics complaint against Piagentini
Louisville, KY21 hours ago
Court upholds firing of Louisville police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Kentucky State Police pay $130K settlement in 2020 excessive force lawsuit
Shepherdsville, KY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy