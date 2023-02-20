Israeli Consul General visits UNG, discusses cybersecurity

A consul general from Israel has visited the University of North Georgia: Anat Sultan-Dadon came to UNG to talk about a possible collaboration on cybersecurity.

From Clark Leonard, UNG…

Anat Sultan-Dadon , Consul General of Israel to the Southeastern United States, visited the University of North Georgia on Feb. 13. She met with a variety of campus leaders, faculty and students and discussed UNG’s cybersecurity and military programs. They also explored future opportunities for collaboration.

“It was a pleasure and a privilege to be able to visit UNG’s Dahlonega Campus and meet with President Jacobs and so many impressive faculty and students,” Consul General Sultan-Dadon said. “We see great importance in working together to identify opportunities for collaboration in areas of mutual benefit such as cybersecurity.”

Sultan-Dadon assumed her role as Consul General to the Southeastern United States in 2019. She joined the Israeli diplomatic corps in 2004. She has extensive experience working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and has held various posts and positions in Israel and abroad.

“We are very grateful to state Rep. Brent Cox for his support of the cybersecurity program at UNG and for facilitating a growing relationship with the Israeli Consul General,” UNG President Bonita Jacobs said. “We enjoyed the chance to speak about ways we can work together in the future.”

The Consul General also helped facilitate an opportunity for UNG computer science faculty members Dr. Bryson Payne and Dr. Tamirat Abegaz to present their research in Israel earlier this year.

“We are very pleased that two UNG professors recently participated in and spoke at Cybertech Global Tel Aviv, one of the premier cyber technology conferences in the world,” Sultan-Dadon said. “We look forward to continuing to engage with UNG in order to enhance these valuable collaborations with Israeli academic institutions and relevant industries.”

Retired Col. Christopher Mitchiner , executive director of UNG’s Institute for Cyber Operations , was grateful for the opportunity to speak about UNG with Sultan-Dadon.

“This visit shows the importance of UNG’s cyber program, and it continues to be recognized and provide opportunities for students, faculty and staff,” Mitchiner said.

Consul General Sultan-Dadon has held positions at the Israeli embassies in Cameroon, Germany, the Netherlands and most recently in Canberra, Australia. In the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, she has held positions in the Euroasia Division and the Asia-Pacific Division.