NE Ga police blotter includes life sentence for Colbert man

By Tim Bryant,

12 days ago
A Colbert man is serving a life sentence after his conviction of causing the drug overdose death of a woman in Madison County. The sentence was handed down in the case of 36 year-old Tivaro Cooper. 34 year-old Ashley Gilbert died of a fentanyl overdose in September of 2021.

A woman from Elbert County was killed and a man from Habersham County seriously injured in a wreck on Highway 17 in Elbert County. Monica Hagood was 57 years old, from Elberton. The Georgia State Patrol says her car collided with another vehicle, with both cars spinning off the highway. The 42 year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and was, at last report, in critical condition.

One person is dead after a weekend house fire in Hall County. The blaze burned an apartment in Lula and claimed the life of a person whose name has not yet been released.

There are child molestation charges for a Hall County man: 37 year-old Alverte Alejandro was arrested in Oakwood. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says the allegations against Alejandro date back to Christmas Eve. He’s being held without bond in the Hall County jail.

