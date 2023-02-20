Open in App
Athens, GA
WGAU

Clarke Co courthouse closure continues

By Tim Bryant,

12 days ago
The Clarke County Courthouse, closed since last Wednesday, was scheduled to reopen this morning, but it will remain mostly closed for at least one more day. Pest control crews spent much of last week working to clear the building of bedbugs, which were found in the facility on East Washington Street last Tuesday.

From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…

The Courthouse will have its limited access extended through Monday, February 20, 2023 in order to continue treatment and inspection of the facility for bed bugs. Superior Court Judge Eric Norris signed a second judicial emergency order on Saturday, February 18 to extend filing deadlines, cancel all jury trials and hearings, suspend judicial activities, and limit Courthouse access. Manager Blaine Williams has also continued the closure of workstations for non-judicial offices in the Courthouse through Monday, February 20.

