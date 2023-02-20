North Carolina redistricting could give GOP four more House seats



North Carolina ' s state Supreme Court is set to hear a challenge to the state's congressional map. It could potentially benefit the GOP in 2024 .

The current map, which was installed after the state Supreme Court struck down a legislature-passed map, could lead to the Republicans picking up as many as four House seats in 2024.

LINGERING REDISTRICTING LAWSUITS IN 15 STATES COULD RESHAPE 2024 POLITICAL BATTLEFIELD

The state Supreme Court now holds a conservative majority after elections last fall, and the court recently agreed to revisit its prior decision.

North Carolina's 14 House seats are currently evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, but the previously enacted map, struck down by the court, would have likely set up the GOP with as many as 11 seats.

One expert told Reuters it would not be a surprise if the old map was reinstated instead of an entirely new map being formulated.

"I wouldn't be surprised if they just went through the Kabuki theater, and we actually end up with exactly the same maps," Catherine Turcer, the executive director of Common Cause Ohio, told Reuters

Early projections for the 2024 House races from the Cook Political Report show the GOP with an advantage, with the likely installation of new Republican-friendly maps in North Carolina and Ohio playing a role in the early projection.

Republicans currently hold a narrow 221-212 majority in the House of Representatives after taking back control of the chamber in 2022 despite underperforming in most key races nationwide.