Anti-transgender rules, rhetoric and legislation are a shameful stain on America's soul

To the politicians, people and pundits who’ve decided that the best use of their time, platforms and power is to make life more difficult for transgender people, particularly children, I have a question: What the hell is wrong with you?

I know leading with that question will put you on the defensive. That’s OK. I want you on the defensive. I want you to search your soul, or whatever inhabits the space where your soul once resided, and defend the decision to aggressively attack an already vulnerable group of people for … for what? For political gain? For clicks? So you don’t have to expend the small amount of intellectual energy it takes to understand an issue that, for whatever reason, makes you uncomfortable?

The Rev. David Chatel speaks during a 2021 rally at the Alabama State House in Montgomery to draw attention to anti-transgender legislation. Julie Bennett/Getty Images

In statehouses and school boards across the country, powerful people are contorting all sense of decency to push legislation and rules that strip away the rights of transgender children and adults, that limit access to medically necessary gender-affirming care and to ban books about and discussions of gender identity.

Banning pronouns and gender-affirming care helps no one

Last month, Utah banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth, and at least 10 other states are considering similar legislation.

Speak up: Good prevails when good people refuse to be silent. When we represent, my mom would say.

One bill filed in the Indiana Senate would prohibit discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten through high school. Another would ban the use of pronouns that don’t align with the gender listed on a student’s birth certificate.

Former President Donald Trump, front-runner for the next GOP presidential nomination, said in a recent video statement : “I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age.” He snarled, “The left-wing gender insanity being pushed at our children is an act of child abuse.”

Major medical associations voice full-throated support for gender-affirming care

That is ghoulish, fearmongering nonsense. The American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, the Child Welfare League of America, the National Association of School Psychologists and other national health and child welfare organizations fully support gender-affirming care, writing in a 2021 letter :

“As organizations committed to serving the best interests of all youth, we are deeply alarmed at the torrent of bills introduced in state legislatures around the country this year that would directly harm transgender people, and particularly transgender youth. These appalling proposals would compromise the safety and well-­being of the young people we all have the duty and obligation to support and protect.”

'Mom, I hear gunshots.': Michigan State students live through a second mass shooting

Before attacking transgender people, maybe try to understand the issues

And yet, the bills keep coming. And nobody involved seems willing to learn that gender-affirming care – a highly individualized and carefully monitored psychological and medical treatment – saves lives. Heck, even using a young person’s preferred pronouns and acknowledging that they exist can save lives.

People gather in support of transgender youths during a rally at the Utah Capitol on Jan. 24, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Rick Bowmer/AP

Consider these facts:

►A recent Canadian study found that “compared with cisgender, heterosexual adolescents, transgender adolescents showed 5 times the risk of suicidal ideation and 7.6 times the risk of suicide attempt.” The 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, the largest data set of its kind, found that 40% of transgender adults report attempting suicide at some point in their lives.

►Research has shown repeatedly that gender-affirming care reduces depression and suicidal ideation. Last year, a study by researchers at the University of Washington found that for “youths aged 13 to 20 years, receipt of gender-affirming care, including puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones, was associated with 60% lower odds of moderate or severe depression and 73% lower odds of suicidality” over a 12-month period. A poll released in January by the Trevor Project found that “86% of transgender and nonbinary youth say recent debates around anti-trans bills have negatively impacted their mental health .”

Anti-trans rhetoric is easily debunked with facts

This is hard data. This is verifiable. These are facts. There’s nothing emotional or reactionary about the science behind either the existence of transgender people (the fact that I have to write this is, in and of itself, disheartening) or the deadly serious problems they face when others try to erase them or make them feel like some form of “other.”

Knowing only those two things – that a group of people have a high rate of suicide and that acceptance and access to medically necessary health care can save lives – how is it possible for so many Americans to get so worked up, so frothily angry, about the issue of gender that they intentionally work to make life worse for the statistically small community of transgender Americans?

'I just hope that he's always confident': Raising LBGTQ+ kids to be strong, successful

If you support anti-trans rules and legislation, ask yourself these questions

What damn difference does any of this make to you? Did a pronoun pants you and stuff you in a locker in high school? Do you have so little respect for your own children that you think the mere mention of gender identity is going to turn them into someone they aren’t?

A demonstrator holds up a sign during a march to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility in Lisbon, Portugal, on March 31, 2022. Armando Franca/AP

Is another person’s identity threatening to you? Have you tried actually speaking with a transgender person? Have you made any effort to understand that which you’re railing against?

Anti-trans movement is despicable

By pretending gender identity isn’t a thing, by trying to wish away the reality that few things in life are truly binary, you are actively harming children who are doing absolutely nothing to harm anyone else.

It’s as shameful a thing as I’ve witnessed. And it's galactic-level hypocrisy coming from a political party that supposedly embraces individual liberty, small government and parental control. Many of these Republican-led laws give full control to people who question a transgender child's right to exist and leave the parents of transgender children and the parents who support them helpless.

The only comfort to be found here is that like other inhumane attempts to shun people who don’t fit someone’s hackneyed sense of “normal,” this will, in time, fail.

Because while my question at the top of this column might have put some of you on the defensive, there are far more people like me who are asking the same thing: What the hell is wrong with you?

