Local briefs: Good Citizens announced; Hendersonville named Tree City for 2022

Four named DAR Good Citizens

Four local high school seniors were recognized for their citizenship by the Joseph McDowell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Feb. 10 at Champion Hills Clubhouse. The students are Maria Hansen, Henderson County Early College; Adelaide DiMeglio, Hendersonville High School; Kaitlyn Chandler, West Henderson High School; and Caitlyn McMinn, North Henderson High School.

According to a news release, the students were selected as Good Citizens by their high schools, and they all chose to participate in the essay contest. The focus question was “How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that America faces in this decade?”

This year's Good Citizens also participated in extracurricular activities, contributed to the community, demonstrated preparation for college, and exemplified the qualities that make a good citizen: dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The winners received a $50 check, a pin and a certificate.

The Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Essay contest was created in 1934 by a resolution of the DAR Continental Congress. To date, more than 6,000 students have participated in the program, the release said.

Hendersonville was named a 2022 Tree City USA

Hendersonville was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation recently to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management, according to a news release. The community also received a Tree City USA Growth Award for demonstrating environmental improvement and an outstanding level of tree care.

Hendersonville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program's four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Constantine joins Dogwood Health Trust

Dogwood Health Trust announced in a news release that Mark D. Constantine will join the organization as senior vice president of community investment in mid-April. He joins Dogwood after having served as president and CEO of Richmond Memorial Health Foundation for seven years.

In his new role, Constantine will lead Dogwood’s Community Investment Team in the visioning, development and implementation of program strategies designed to advance strategic initiatives toward Dogwood’s purpose of improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities in Western North Carolina. Constantine will help identify and build strategic relationships based on shared objectives with key leaders, community-based organizations, nonprofits and other funders in order to fund bold and innovative upstream strategies that address health disparities and inequity in WNC, the release said.

“Mark is a veteran leader within the world of health philanthropy and has a keen understanding of what it means to uphold equity as the standard by which impact is measured,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust, in the release. “A self-professed ‘student of philanthropy’ throughout a long career, Mark combines his deep knowledge and experience with humility, creativity and authenticity that will resonate well in our region. We look forward to his thoughtful and intentional leadership and welcome him to our team.”

“I’m excited, honored and energized at the prospect of joining Dogwood Health Trust and leading the Community Investment Team’s focused work with community and partners,” said Constantine in the release. “I am humbled and eager to work with this incredible team and the people of Western North Carolina.”

HCEF's Food for Thought raises more than $3,000

Hosted by the Henderson County Education Foundation and 26 participating restaurants, the reimagined Food For Thought event held in January raised funds and awareness for food insecurities among Henderson County students when they are away from school.

Thanks to donations from all of the participating restaurants, the event also meant that gift cards for $50 each went to 26 winners. According to a news release, Food For Thought ran from Jan. 20-27 and raised just over $3,000 in one week, said Peggy Marshall, Executive Director for the Henderson County Education Foundation.

Those funds will support HCPS feeding programs like the Backpack Meals program and Meals on the Bus.

“In addition to the financial support that we can provide to HCPS to help feed students when they’re away from school, we were really pleased with the enthusiasm shown by the restaurants, the dining public, and area media,” Marshall said.

The 2023 participating restaurants in Food for Thought were: Arabella, Black Bear Coffee & Café, Blue Sky Café, Bold Rock Mills River Cidery, Breedloves Family Restaurant, A Day in the Country Café, Dry Falls Brewing, Dugout, Eggs Up Grill, HenDough Chicken & Donuts, Kingmaker’s Draft, Marino’s Pizza, Mezzaluna Brick Oven & Tap Room, Mike’s on Main, 305 Lounge & Eatery, Moe’s Original BBQ, Monte’s Sub Shop, Oklawaha Brewing Co, Pop’s Diner, Postero, Shine, Southern Appalachian Brewery, Three Chopt Sandwich Shoppe, West First Wood-Fired Pizza, White Duck Taco Shop, and Zen Hen Café.