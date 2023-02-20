With car thefts up 138%, here's how you can prevent it

Memphis car thefts, according to MPD

Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, 2022: 794

Jan. 1 to Feb. 13, 2023: 1,894



Total car thefts in 2022: 10,923

Memphis area car thefts are up 138% this year compared to the same time last year, according to the Memphis Police Department.

And the risk seems to be greater for those motorists driving Kias, Hyundais and Infinities as those vehicles are among the most targeted by would-be car thieves.

Tools/products that can help

With the large uptick in car thefts, drivers may be interested in ways they can prevent their own vehicles from becoming stolen.

MPD public information officer Theresa Carlson recommends purchasing vehicle trackers, kill switches and aftermarket alarms.

Kill switches, which are buttons or other mechanisms that allow a machine/battery to be shut down immediately, can be purchased at stores that sell auto parts. Prices vary depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Vehicle trackers can help monitor real-time information of a car’s location.

Aftermarket alarms can be installed to include backup batteries, motion sensors and field disturbance sensor features that can’t be added to a factory car alarm.

Memphis police officers direct traffic during a steering wheel lock give away on Oct. 26, 2022, at the Austin Peay Station. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian file)

The added components can also be hidden by a technician to hinder thieves from finding the alarm and disarming its system, according to aftermarket auto part provider Car Part.

“We continue to recommend that all citizens lock their vehicles, never leave a vehicle running unattended and invest in a steering wheel lock or gas/brake lock,” Carlson said.

On Feb. 17, the Memphis Police Department announced it would be giving away 800 steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai and Infiniti car owners, distributed through nine precincts.

On Oct. 26, 2022, MPD hosted a steering wheel lock giveaway, handing out 300 locks from the department’s Austin Peay Station.

John Morris, public information officer with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department, said people should also purchase surveillance cameras.

“Identifying subjects is incredibly easier with footage,” Morris said.

Citizens can go to the Sheriff Department’s website or app and share video footage with detectives using its Share Program if a crime occurred in their area.

“(Locals) can also register their cameras so SCSO investigators will know if there’s a camera near where a crime occurred,” Morris added.

Other car theft prevention tips, courtesy of the SCSO

Park vehicles in well-lit areas

Remove any weapons or items of value from vehicles or keep them out of sight.

Lock the doors, even if leaving the car for just a moment

Never leave vehicles running.

Report suspicious vehicles. Detectives request that citizens identify a color and make of the vehicle in question.

Select gas stations that are well-lit and have video surveillance cameras at the pump.

Make a list of favorite gas stations along regular travel routes. Consider stopping at stations near police departments.

Pick gas pumps with caution. Wait for the pump nearest the attendant or building.

Pay attention to surroundings.

Don’t be distracted by cell phones.

To report a crime or suspicious activity, locals can contact MPD at (901) 545-2677 or visit the SCSO online portal .