Mass car break-ins in parking lots have locals talking — and posting

When Memphian Anthony Taylor stopped by T.J. Mulligan’s on Trinity Road Friday, Feb. 10, he got a nasty surprise.

In the parking lot, he found several cars with busted windows. Taylor posted video to Facebook, and he’s not the only one to do so.

In the past few months, people in the Memphis area have been posting about mass car break-ins on their social media channels. The incidents have occurred in the parking lots of restaurants, hospitals and sports facilities.

“Honestly, it feels like a pandemic to me,” Taylor said.

According to Memphis Police Department data, car break-ins are up 41% this year so far compared to this time last year.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, 2023, there have been 1,383 reported car break-ins. During the same period in 2022, 979 car break-ins were reported.

Gabe Tranum also posted SkyCop footage to social from the same incident on Friday, Feb. 10. That video shows two cars pull up near the restaurant’s parking lot around 9 p.m., with about four people exiting both vehicles and breaking the windows of various cars.

Police made the scene at that particular T.J. Mulligan’s both Friday, Feb. 10 and the next night, as well. Police reports confirm that at least three cars were broken into — a 2013 Ford Goldline pickup truck, a 2017 Audi SUV and a 2014 Mustang — and a drone worth $500 was stolen from one of the vehicles.

No prints were found on the scene and no suspects have been arrested, according to MPD.

Not just restaurants

On Feb. 9, officers responded to a vandalism call at Baptist Memorial Hospital, located at 6019 Walnut Grove Road.

According to a police report, officers found four vehicles at the hospital with their driver, passenger and rear windows broken. A 2021 Ram pickup truck, a 2016 Toyota Tundra and a 2019 Infiniti Q60 were among the vandalized cars, and suspects are said to have gotten away with two handguns, worth about $1,200 together.

MPD said that no arrests have been made for the break-ins at the hospital, either.