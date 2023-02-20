Answer Woman: Should you keep feeding bluebirds in the spring? Do they need my help?

ASHEVILLE - Today's burning question is about bluebirds and whether or not to keep feeding them come spring. Got a question for Answer Man or Answer Woman? Email Interim Executive Editor Karen Chávez at KChavez@citizentimes.com and your question could appear in an upcoming column.

Question: I have been feeding bluebirds all winter with dried mealworms. My question to you, which you will probably forward on to Audubon local chapter, is this: should I stop feeding them in the Spring when insects are oh-so available? Do they need my help?

Answer: It won't surprise the reader to learn that the question was, in fact, immediately forwarded to a few of the past-presidents of Blue Ridge Audubon, a chapter of the National Audubon Society serving Buncombe, Henderson and surrounding counties in Western North Carolina.

Tom Tribble has been on the board of directors since 2008, and he's been a birder since 1975.

He told the Citizen Times what he tells everyone who asks whether they should put up bird feeders: that the feeders are more for people than birds.

"Feeders are a wonderful way for people, especially children, to learn more about birds," Tribble said. "Birds can generally find plenty of food in the wild. Of course, like people, they like free food and are amazingly fast at finding bird feeders when they are first put up. Bird feeders are most important to birds during severe winter weather, (like) sleet and heavy snow."

But that's not to say you should stop putting your feeder up in the spring, he said.

All of WNC's small songbirds, Tribble said, including hummingbirds, must feed their babies protein: insects. While seeds are often the primary offering at feeders, and though insects may be more available come spring and breeding time, "mealworms are insects, and the bluebirds will appreciate the easy availability."

“Insects are a critical part of almost every bird’s diet, once they start having babies ... She can keep putting out the mealworms, the bluebirds will be happy to come to them. In fact, they may come even more frequently just because they’ve got babies to feed," Tribble said.

"So there’s no reason for her to stop, in other words. It’s not going to change their behavior. If she does stop, they are still going to find insects and other food out there, but if she likes to see them, you know, yeah. Keep putting them out there.”

Nancy Casey, immediate past-president of the chapter, said something similar, and noted that "birds are really struggling," pointing to a study from the peer-reviewed academic journal "Science" that found more than one in four birds have disappeared from the landscape in a mere half a century.

“My opinion is, the more we can help birds the better," Casey said. "It’s not a bad thing for them to get mealworms. Mealworms are a good source of protein, and I think that they’re always looking for protein to give to their babies."

Do bluebirds migrate?

Bluebirds are much like robins, Tribble said, in that many people think they are migratory, but they are actually here year-round. Typically, he said, bluebirds disappear from yards in the winter, finding food elsewhere, and then redistribute and start establishing breeding territories in late winter, early spring, moving back into yards.

"They faced a lot of challenges, 30 or 40 years ago, because they are cavity nesters, they nest in holes in trees, and they were being outcompeted by some of our non-native birds, starlings and house sparrows," he said. But the push to establish bluebird boxes helped them make a "huge comeback," he said, "so they're pretty common right now."

