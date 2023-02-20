Epic Bayside battles: What to know as Wi-Hi boys, Decatur girls play for conference titles

The regular season for Bayside Conference high school basketball has ended, but before the regional playoffs can begin later this week, four Bayside hoops squad will try to grab a Bayside Championship this Tuesday.

The Bayside title games for boys and girls basketball is back at the WicomicoYouth & Civic Center this year, where the top teams from the Bayside North and Bayside South will face off in a double header on Tuesday. Wi-Hi's boys basketball team will be looking to make history, while the Stephen Decatur girls squad tries to pull of a big upset.

Here is a preview of the Boys and Girls Basketball Bayside Championship games:

(Note: You can purchase tickets to Tuesday's games at this link.)

Girls basketball: Kent Island (19-0) vs Stephen Decatur (17-5)

6 p.m. Feb. 21

There is only one undefeated Bayside Conference basketball team left, the girls basketball Kent Island Buccaneers, who went 19-0 this year. They'll kick off the Bayside Championship games at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center on Tuesday as they face the Bayside South-winning Stephen Decatur Seahawks.

The Seahawks suffered a few close losses to end the year, falling to Bayside South rivals Wi-Hi and Parkside on the road, and losing a close game to Cape Henlopen in overtime. It was a tough way to end the regular season for Decatur after dominating their Bayside games for most of the season. But defeating an unbeaten Kent Island could get them back on the right track and set them up for a playoff run in Class 3A.

Led by senior duo Mayah Garner and Shelby Rosemond, with sophomores Allison Swift and Sam Boger on the wings, these Seahawks have a lot of experience in big games dating back to last season, when they spent most of the year undefeated. The Bayside Championship stage likely won't phase head coach Scott Kurtz's squad.

The Buccaneers have won every game they've played, and none of them have been particularly close this year. If things come down to the wire, the Seahawks' experience in close matchups with Wi-Hi, Parkside and Cape Henlopen could be a big advantage over their opponents.

Boys Basketball: Queen Anne's (21-1) vs Wicomico (21-1)

7:45 p.m. Feb. 21

Wi-Hi has one four straight Bayside titles, and will have a chance on Tuesday to further the history that they made last year as they chase a fifth consecutive one.

For most of this season, it looked like these two teams were on a collision course in the Bayside Championship game, with Wi-Hi only faltering once against Bayside South opponents in a late season game to Stephen Decatur, and Queen Anne's defeating all of its Bayside North foes. And for the second year in a row they will face off with a Bayside Championship on the line.

Wi-Hi has won each of the last three matchups with Queen Anne's, including last year's Bayside title game, last year's Class 2A Regional title game and a close regular season matchup between the Bayside's top two teams just last month. Tuesday will be the fourth time in two years that they've faced each other, and there is a pretty good chance they'll meet again in the Class 2A Regionals this year.

In Wi-Hi's win over the Lions in January at the Waller Dome, Antwan Wilson and Jaydon Handy combined for 38 points, but Queen Anne's kept it close, with Wi-Hi winning 69-60. Almost none of the teams Wi-Hi has faced this year have been able to slow down Wilson, and only one has defeated Wi-Hi when Wilson had one of his big games. Add in when one or more of Handy, Malique Leatherbury and Jaylin Dashiell-Andrews get going offensively, and the Wi-Hi juggernaut is almost impossible to stop.

Queen Anne's has it's own core of really good players, led by KJ Smothers. It should be another evenly matched game between these two, and potentially just the first of two matchups between Wi-Hi and Queen Anne's in the next few weeks.