Fayetteville organization asks residents: 'How do you want to see millions spent?'

Editor's note: This story has been updated with the city of Fayetteville's latest information about planned projects.

“Do you know what the American Rescue Plan Act funds are and how they could be used to help you?”

Those are questions the grassroots Fayetteville Police Accountability Community Taskforce organization is posing to residents.

Fayetteville PACT hosts its first American Rescue Plan Funds townhall meeting 10:15 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Cumberland County Library, 300 Maiden Lane in Fayetteville, said Kathy Greggs, co-founder and president of Fayetteville PACT.

Cumberland County hosted its own public hearings in July 2021, but Greggs said more community education is needed.

“We’ve asked several people if they know what ARPA is, and they don’t even know the money is available,” she said.

Greggs said the intent of the meeting is to educate residents and ask how they want the funds spent. The group also has a form they're asking residents to fill out.

What is ARPA

The American Rescue Plan Act provides funds to state and local entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cumberland County’ s allocation is more than $65 million. Fayetteville ’s allocation is more than $40.4 million.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, eligible use of funds includes supporting public health; addressing the negative economic impacts of the pandemic; providing pay for essential workers and investing in infrastructure.

Funds must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

County plans

Among the county's plans for the funds are:

• $10 million construction of a multifamily housing development in the Shaw Heights community

• $12 million for a sanitary sewer system in Shaw Heights

• $10 million for a water system in the Gray’s Creek area

• $3.5 million for small businesses affected by COVID-19

• $3.5 million for nonprofits servings residents affected by COVID-19.

• $2 million in mortgage assistance for residents at risk of foreclosure.

• $2.5 million for a first-time homebuyer's program.

• $6.5 million for salaries to administer and ensure compliance with ARPA fund programs.

City plans

In June 2021, the Fayetteville City Council authorized a $674,960 contract with Georgia-based firm iParametrics LLC “for consulting services to assist with" spending "the federal funds.”

Among the city's plans are:

• $9.95 million for "business and economic vitality, including $2 million for a small business grant; $1 million for childcare assistance and $1 million for a workforce development grant

• $12.27 million for "housing and community livability," including $4 million for a housing trust fund and $5.5 million for a tennis center

• $11.1 million for infrastructure, including $3.85 million for public safety initiatives

What Fayetteville PACT plans to do with resident input

Greggs said Fayetteville PACT will host meetings each month to reach different areas of Cumberland County.

Residents will be asked if they think local government entities should spend funds in areas not referenced in plans or more in certain areas.

The organization will present its findings to the Fayetteville City Council and Cumberland County Board of Commissioners, Greggs said.

“The money needs to be invested in the people struggling the most,” she said.

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

