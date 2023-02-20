Scrub Hub: How can Hoosiers help researchers track mammals in Indiana?

As winter winds down and Indiana wildlife starts to reemerge, Hoosiers may spot interesting mammals more often.

Indiana habitats are home to a variety of squirrels, foxes and even bobcats. Some species are of special concern, or listed as state endangered, and more data needs to be collected so state agencies can keep track of these populations.

So, for this edition of Scrub Hub, we spoke with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to get an answer to: How can Hoosiers help researchers track mammals in the state?

Short answer: Submit reports on mammals you see

It turns out, DNR has a program just for this purpose. Aptly named Report a Mammal, it allows anyone to fill out an online form at DNR’s website when they spot one or more of several mammals.

Reports may include photos and short videos of the sighting to further help biologists identify the species.

DNR is currently accepting reports on:

Armadillo

Badger

Black bear

Bobcat

Franklin’s ground squirrel

Gray fox

Gray wolf

Jumping mouse

Mountain lion

Pygmy shrew

Smoky shrew

Southern flying squirrel

Star-nosed mole

Thirteen-lined ground squirrel

Weasels

Western harvest mouse

Although black bear sightings are rare in the state and the last confirmed mountain lion sighting was in 2010, DNR mammologist Brad Westrich said, the options are still on the form so Hoosiers have a way to notify DNR if one does show up.

To submit a report, citizens can go to in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/report-a-mammal. Once there, a link will navigate directly to the form, where you’ll be asked to enter details of the observation and pinpoint where the sighting was on an interactive map.

It’s important to include the time of day and date of the sighting. This can help DNR know whether it’s a juvenile or a male dispersing trying to find a mate.

If someone is unsure what species they saw, there are links on the page before the form that contain pictures and identifying information.

See evidence of a mammal? Submit that, too

These citizen-submitted reports are important to help DNR biologists understand how to best manage mammals of interest. Without the data, DNR can’t justify either adding or removing a species from the special concern or state endangered lists, Westrich said.

“To get an animal listed as state endangered, changes have to be made in Indiana Administrative Code, which is a lengthy process,” DNR spokesman Marty Benson wrote in an email. “Those are more critical, and we need good amounts of data and population trends to clarify, yes, we need to protect this species because it’s imperiled in the state.”

The Report a Mammal program also accepts reports of potential evidence of these mammals of interest. If someone sees tracks in the mud, or suspects scat to be from one of the mammals of interest, Westrich said, that information should be submitted as well.

Reporters can enter a phone number or email address so DNR can follow up.

It may be easier to spot mammals during the warmer months, but there are also opportunities to submit reports during the winter.

“Bobcats and some of these shrew species and flying squirrels, they're going to be out and active,” Westrich said.

