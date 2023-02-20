Bloomington, Bedford, Martinsville, Spencer area boys' basketball draws revealed

At least one sign of spring is here, namely Sunday's IHSAA boys' basketball sectional draw.

The playoffs will have a different look this year. Like the girls, regional is now a single game and semistate is a four-team affair with three games. Each regional site will have two championship games from the same class, with the winners finding out their next opponent and host site the following day. Pairings for the semistate games on March 18 will be randomly drawn and announced in a second pairings show via IHSAAtv.org.

With the path to Gainbridge Fieldhouse revealed (sorta), let's take a closer look at our area sectionals and how they line up:

4A at Center Grove

THE DRAW — Tuesday, Feb. 28 : Center Grove (18-2) vs. Greenwood (7-13); Mooresville (11-11) vs. Bloomington North (14-5). Friday, March 3: Center Grove/Greenwood winner vs. Bloomington South (15-7); Mooresville/North winner vs. Martinsville (8-13). Saturday, March 4: championship. Winner advances to Seymour Regional vs. Columbus North Sectional champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: Facing a new sectional alignment, North and South are on opposite sides of the bracket and face much different challenges to set up an all-Bloomington final again. South drew the bye and will likely be faced with No. 5 Center Grove, which opened the year with a 66-49 win over Greenwood and has lost to the Woodmen just once since 2006. North, a champion last year, will need the same edge it had in pulling out last year's title if it's to repeat. Mooresville is coming off a six-point loss at Martinsville and a 10-point loss at Center Grove and beat Greenwood by 19. Martinsville has played .500 ball so far in February (3-3) after taking South to overtime.

4A at Seymour

THE DRAW — Tuesday, Feb. 28: Bedford North Lawrence (15-6) vs. Jennings County (18-2); Floyd Central (6-15) vs. New Albany (9-11). Friday, March 3: BNL/Jennings County winner vs. Jeffersonville (11-8); Floyd Central/New Albany winner vs. Seymour (8-12). Saturday, March 4: Championship. Winner advances to Seymour Regional vs. Evansville North Sectional champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: Just like what happened with the girls' draw, the two hottest teams in the sectional face off right away. On top of that, the winner gets the only other team with a winning record here, Jeffersonville. BNL has won nine of its last 10 since a 51-40 loss to JC on Jan. 14 and that includes a 55-50 win over Jeff. The Stars only loss was 47-46 to scoring machine Jack Benter and Brownstown. Jennings County is ranked ninth and blasted Bloomington South after an upset loss at Jeffersonville. New Albany may well work its way out of the bottom bracket and will be an X Factor given coach Jim Shannon has announced his retirement following his 25th year with the Bulldogs.

3A at Northview

THE DRAW — Tuesday, Feb. 28: Owen Valley (7-14) vs. Northview (8-14). Wednesday, March 1: South Vermillion (8-14) vs. Brown County (0-21); Edgewood (9-13) vs. West Vigo (12-11). Friday, March 3: Owen Valley/Northview winner vs. Indian Creek (11-7); SV/BC winner vs. Edgewood/West Vigo winner. Saturday, March 4: Championship. Winner advances to Lebanon Regional vs. Christel House Sectional champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: Western Indiana Conference champ Indian Creek is the clear favorite here having swept the league and most of the sectional field. Owen Valley has lost nine of its last 11 after beating Northview, 70-55. IC beat OV by 23 and the Knights by 24. The bottom half of the bracket is a toss-up. Edgewood has its hands full right off the bat with the Vikings after it took two free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 51-50 win at home. With a win, the Mustangs would most likely play a South Vermillion team it lost to 45-39 in early December. BC has dropped 40 straight.

2A at North Knox

THE DRAW — Tuesday, Feb. 28: Sullivan (16-6) vs. South Knox (14-7). Wednesday, March. 1: North Knox (4-17) vs. Mitchell (5-16); Paoli (16-5) vs. Linton (21-1). Friday, March 3: Sullivan/South Knox winner vs. Eastern Greene (7-15); NK/Mitchell winner vs. Paoli/Linton winner. Saturday, March 4: Championship. Winner advances to Southridge Regional vs. South Ripley Sectional champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: Eastern Greene avoided top-ranked and four-time defending champ Linton, but that's of little solace. The young T-Birds did get the bye and will wait until the semis to open against either Sullivan or South Knox. Eastern had no luck against either of them, falling to the Arrows by 40 and the Spartans by 33. Linton has a tough opener, with Paoli having won seven of its last eight, the loss to 2A No. 2 Orleans. The run includes a 66-63 win over Scottsburg. Mitchell and North Knox have both struggled this season, but one may get a shot at the top team in the state. The Bluejackets had lost 11 of 12 against a brutal schedule (five state-ranked teams plus 4A schools BNL and Bloomington South), but answered with big wins over Brown County (98-52) and Edgewood (70-59).

1A at White River Valley

THE DRAW — Tuesday, Feb. 28: Shakamak (12-9) vs. Lighthouse Christian (15-6). Wednesday, March 1: White River Valley (5-17) vs. Dugger Union (8-12); Bloomfield (19-3) vs. Clay City (16-6). Friday, March 3: Shakamak/LCA winner vs. North Central (11-11); WRV/Dugger winner vs. Bloomfield/Clay City winner. Saturday, March 4: Championship. Winner advances to Martinsville Regional vs. Indianapolis Lutheran champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: There is a path to the title game and a likely meeting with top-ranked Bloomfield for Lighthouse Christian. The Lions lost to Shakamak at home just 65-54 despite missing two regulars, having another ill, and having an unusually bad shooting night. So they see that result as reversible. North Central, short on players at the time, scrapped its regular season game vs. the Lions. The T-Birds recently upset rival Sullivan, 52-51, then lost by 20 to Clay City. Bloomfield, ranked No. 1, beat the Eels by 16 in December and Clay City's only losses since then are to Whiteland, Terre Haute North and North Daviess.

1A at Loogootee

THE DRAW: Tuesday, Feb. 28: Vincennes Rivet (4-16) vs. Loogootee (15-7). Wednesday, March 1: Springs Valley (7-14) vs. Washington Catholic (3-17); Shoals (10-10) vs. Orleans (20-2). Friday, March 3: Rivet/Loogootee winner vs. Barr-Reeve (12-10); SV/WC winner vs. Shoals/Orleans winner. Saturday, March 4: Championship. Winner advances to Loogootee Regional vs. Wood Memorial Sectional champ.

WHAT IT MEANS: Orleans, ranked No. 2 in the state, is the clear favorite here with North Daviess moving up the ranks due to the success factor. But there's still plenty of competition left behind to battle through. Shoals, the Bulldogs' opening foe, has dropped five of its last seven, to Barr-Reeve, South Knox, Paoli, Vincennes Lincoln and Orleans (40-27), so the Jug Rox are battle tested. Springs Valley has won just three times since Dec. 17 but Washington Catholic is scoring just 36.5 ppg and has just one win against an IHSAA program. Loogootee should have no problems advancing to take on rival Barr-Reeve, which got the bye to the semifinals. The Vikings lost to Orleans by seven and Loogootee by eight. Orleans needed four overtimes to subdue Loogootee and a rematch in the final is quite possible.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bloomington, Bedford, Martinsville, Spencer area boys' basketball draws revealed