A record 40 Indianapolis pedestrians killed by drivers in 2022

A record number of pedestrians were killed by drivers on Indianapolis streets in 2022 as the city continues to grapple with how to make roads safer with limited funds.

The most recent figures released by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported 40 pedestrian fatalities last year, topping the 39 deaths in 2020.

During the past five years 154 pedestrians have been killed, just under 31 a year, Indianapolis police records show. Another 24 bicyclists were fatally struck by vehicles, nearly five a year.

Police and traffic safety experts said the previous record set in the first year of the Coronavirus pandemic was caused partly by drivers speeding on empty streets, a lack of traffic enforcement and an increase in people walking for exercise.

Though fatalities dipped to 27 in 2021, officials speculate that some of the same dangerous driving practices persist while road conditions have remained largely unchanged.

“Our roads are wide and they encourage drivers to go faster, and recklessness that comes with it,” said Kim Irwin, executive director of the Indianapolis non-profit safety organization, Health By Design. “There hasn’t been any large-scale approach for better traffic systems.”

Where are the most dangerous areas for Indy traffic?

The most dangerous areas, as in past years, are high traffic, high-speed thoroughfares, some without sidewalks. Three people died in crashes on east and west 38 th streets. Five on east and west Washington streets.

Near the 8000 block of West Washington Street, where there are no sidewalks, three people were killed last year. Among them was Kevin Himsel, 60, who loved the Indy 500 and going on charity motorcycle rides.

Himsel was killed crossing the street at 5:30 a.m. July 25.

In the same spot on Oct. 4, Joseph Jackson, 59, was killed by a hit-and-run driver. A Gary native, Jackson fell off a scooter while riding to work and was run over while lying in the street.

Funds needed for safety improvements on Indianapolis roads

Indianapolis needs about $1 billion to build the sidewalks, intersections and reconstructed roads it would need to make wholesale safety improvements. In the meantime, incremental upgrades at the most deficient spots chip away at the problem.

The city council passed a 2023 budget that dedicates $1.1 billion over five years to roads and sidewalks. The budget includes $1 million set aside for pedestrian safety upgrades as well as funding for a full-time staff member devoted to traffic and pedestrian fatalities. Included is a fatal accidents review team.

The city Department of Public Works made "hundreds" of pedestrian safety improvements along the IndyGo Red Line in 2022 as part of its Safe Routes to Transit program, according to the city's Communications Director Mark Bode.

In addition, the city is building wider sidewalks, and making crosswalks and traffic slowing improvements on Broad Ripple Avenue, in Irvington and Christian Park, and on Fort Wayne Avenue and Delaware Street.

