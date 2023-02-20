It's fish fry season! Here are 40+ Louisville churches to get fried fish during Lent

It's everyone's favorite fried fish season in Louisville! Lent , which this year begins on Feb. 24, is here and that means fish on Fridays, with dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru available at a majority of churches for the 40-day duration of Lent.

Check your church's website or the Archdiocese of Louisville website for the most updated information. And check out our list of more than 40 local Fish Fry's taking place in Louisville for Lent.

Where to find a Lenten Fish Fry in Louisville

St. Agnes , Saint Agnes School cafeteria, 1920 Newburg Road, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 25. Fried and baked fish, pizza, French fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw, onion rings and more. Also beer and wine. Dine in and carryout. 502-451-2220; stagneslouisville.org .

St. Albert the Great , 1395 Girard Drive, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish and shrimp dinners and pizza. Dine-in and carryout. 502-425-3940; stalbert.org .

St . Aloysius , 187 S. Plum St., Shepherdsville, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, now through March 31. Fried fish, fried shrimp, onion rings, oysters, slaw, fries, mac and cheese, fish sticks, cheese pizza and homemade desserts. Dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru. 502-543-5918. archlou.org/parishes/saint-aloysius-shepherdsville

St. Aloysius , 212 Mt. Mercy Drive, Pewee Valley, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked Fish, rolled oysters, shrimp, and 10 sides. Dine-in, carry-out and drive-thru. 502-241-8452. staloysiuspwv.org

St. Andrew United Church of Christ , 2608 Browns Lane, 4:30-7 Wednesdays Feb. 22 through April 5. Fried fish sandwiches, fried oysters, brats, German potato salad, kid's hot dog or grilled cheese meals, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, desserts, and non-alcoholic drinks. Dine-in and carryout. 502-452-1777 or saintandrewucc.org .

St. Anthony of Padua , parish gym, 316 N. Sherwood Ave., Clarksville, Indiana, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 24. Baked and fried fish, shrimp, oysters, shrimp, cheese pizza, and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 812-282-2290; stanthony-clarksville.org .

St. Athanasius , 5915 Outer Loop, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 through March 31. Fried fish, oysters, shrimp, egg rolls, cheese pizza, dessert and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-969-3332. saintathanasiuslouisville.com

St. Augustine , 1310 W. Broadway, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, green beans, mac and cheese, homemade desserts, and more. Dine-in and carryout. 502-584-4602. archlou.org/parishes/saint-augustine-louisville

St. Bartholomew , 2040 Buechel Bank Road, 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 through March 31. Fried and baked fish and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-499-0883. saintbarths.org

St. Bernard , 7500 Tangelo Drive, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (football field) and 5-7:30 p.m. (gym), Fridays, Feb. 17 through March 31. Hand-cut, hand-breaded North Atlantic Cod, fish tacos, and sides. Lunch is carryout only; gym dine-in and carryout. Order online: stbernardfishfry.com .

St. Bernadette Church & St. Mary Academy , 11311 St. Mary Lane, Prospect, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24, March 3 and 10. Fish, shrimp, pizza and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-425-2210. stb2008.org

St. Edward , 9608 Sue Helen Drive, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 24. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, fish tacos, cheese pizza, and sides. 5/50 split the pot, pull tabs. Dine-in and carryout. 502-267-7494. stedwardchurch.com

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton , 11501 Maple Way, 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, oysters and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502- 969-0004 or 502-966-0661. easeton.com

St. Francis of Assisi , 1960 Bardstown Road, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked cod, shrimp, oysters, cheese pizza, sides and beer. Dine-in and carryout. 502-456-6394. ccsfachurch.org

St. Gabriel The Archangel , 5505 Bardstown Road, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, fish tacos and sides. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru. 502-239-5481. stgabriel.net

Good Shepherd Church , 3525 Rudd Ave., 4-8 p.m. Fridays now through March 31. Fried fish, oysters, pizza, shrimp and sides. Also, cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles. Dine-in and carryout. 502-749-9780. goodshepherdchurch.us

Holy Family, gym, 3938 Poplar Level Road, Fridays now through March 31. Fried and baked fried, shrimp, and sides. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dinner 4-7 p.m. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru. 502-459-6066. holyfamilyky.org

Holy Family , 217 W. Daisy Lane, New Albany, Indiana, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, March 3 and 31. Dine-in and carryout. 812-944-8283. holyfamilynewalbany.org

Immaculate Conception , Marian Center, 502 N. 5th Ave., La Grange, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish, shrimp, cheese pizza, hush puppies, and sides. Drive-thru only. 502-222-0255. iclagrange.org

St. James , 1826 Edenside Ave., 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish, oysters, French fries, and coleslaw. Dine-in and carryout. 502-295-7576. stjamesbluejays.com

St. John Paul II , 3521 Goldsmith Lane, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31; 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 24. Fish, shrimp, pizza and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-459-4251. stjpiiparish.com

St. Joseph , 1406 E. Washington St., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish. Dine-in or carryout. 502-583-0892. sjosephcatholic.org

Knights of Columbus 1221 , Cardinal Ritter Council, 809 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (drive-thru only) and 4:30-7:30 p.m. (dine-in and carryout), Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried fish, French fries, oysters and crab cakes. 812-944-0891. kofc1221.org

St. Lawrence , parish gym, 1925 Lewiston Drive, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried fish, shrimp, oysters, onion rings and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-448-2122; stl-lawrence.org .

Love Transformation Project , Saints Simon & Jude, 4335 Hazelwood Ave., 4-7 p.m. Fridays Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-368-4887. lovetransformationproject.org

St. Luke's Episcopal Church , 1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage, 6-7:30 Fridays, Feb. 24 to March 31. Fried cod fish dinner, fish sandwich, shrimp dinner (by the pound), salads, baked tilapia, and shrimp creole. Sides include French fries, coleslaw, mac and cheese, red beans and rice, and hushpuppies. stlukesanchorage.org

St. Margaret Mary , 7813 Shelbyville Road, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 24. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, and sides. Dine-in and carryout. March 24 drive-thru only. smmfishfry.com .

St. Mark's Episcopal Church , 2822 Frankfort Ave., 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Hand-breaded fried fillets and smoked salmon with rice pilaf. Sides include hush puppies, fries, coleslaw, green beans, side salad and mac n’ cheese, homemade cakes and pies. Dine-in and carryout only. 502-895-2429. stmlky.org

St. Martin de Porres , 3112 W. Broadway, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Baked and fried fish (cod, whiting, catfish), salmon croquettes, green beans, mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, fried potatoes, and homemade dessert. Dine-in or carryout. 502-778-1118. stmartindeporrescatholic.org

St. Mary Queen of Peace , 4005 Dixie Highway, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish, shrimp, sides, and dessert. Dine-in and carryout. 502-448-4008. maryqueenofpeace.net

St. Michael , 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, 4-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, cheese pizza, oysters, and sides. 502-266-5611. stmichaelchurch.org

Most Blessed Sacrament , 3509 Taylor Blvd., 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried fish, shrimp, pizza, and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-361-0149. archlou.org/parishes/most-blessed-sacrament-parish

Our Lady of Lourdes , 510 Breckinridge Lane, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 17. Fried fish and sides. Drive-thru, 4:30-7 p.m. Dine-in, 5:30-8 p.m. 502-896-0241. ourlourdes.org/school

Our Lady of Mount Carmel , 5505 New Cut Road, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fish, shrimp, oysters, fries, mac and cheese, green beans and other sides. Also cake booth, pull tabs, raffles and games. Dine-in and carryout. 502-366-5651. archlou.org/parishes/our-lady-of-mount-carmel-parish

Our Mothers of Sorrows , cafeteria, 770 Eastern Parkway, 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish. Dessert wheel, pull tabs, split the pot, and used books and media sale. Dine-in or carryout. 502-637-7600. archlou.org/parishes/our-mother-of-sorrows

St. Patrick Catholic Church , 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, clam chowder, cheese pizza, and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-244-6083. stpatlou.org

St. Paul Catholic Community , 6901 Dixie Highway, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, French fries, onion rings, fried pickles, cheese pizza, hush puppies, desserts and more. Dine-in, carryout or drive-thru. Also raffle baskets. 502-935-5511. stpaulparishlouisvilleky.org .

St. Peter the Apostle , St. Andrews Academy Gym, 7724 Columbine Dr., 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 24. Fried and baked fish, oysters, shrimp, cheese pizza and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-937-5920. saintpeterapostle.org

St. Raphael , 2131 Lancashire Ave., 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, rolled oysters, pizza and sides. Dine-in and carryout. sraparish.org

St. Rita , 8709 Preston Highway, Fridays, Feb. 24 through March 31. Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; dinner, 5-7 p.m. Fried and baked fish and sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-969-4579. archlou.org/parishes/saint-rita-parish

St. Stephen Martyr , 3015 Greenup Road, 5-8 p.m. Fridays through March 31. Fried and baked fish, rolled oysters, grilled cheese, pizza and sides. Dine-in and carryout.

St. Teresa of Calcutta , 903 Fairdale Road, 4-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 24 through 31. Codfish, shrimp and sides. Also, cake walk, pull tabs and split the pot. 502-363-9929. archlou.org/parishes/blessed-teresa-of-calcutta-parish/

St. Thomas More , 6105 S. 3rd St., 5-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 17 through April 7. Fried and baked fish, shrimp, oysters, pizza, fries, green beans, and other sides. Dine-in and carryout. 502-366-1463. archlou.org/parishes/saint-thomas-more-parish/

Did we miss your favorite place? Send us a note at greed@courier-journal.com and we'll add it to our seasonal list.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: It's fish fry season! Here are 40+ Louisville churches to get fried fish during Lent