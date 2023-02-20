NJSIAA boys' basketball tournament 2023: Shore Conference schedule, scores

The NJSIAA boys' basketball tournament has heated up over the past week around the state.

With 33 Shore Conference teams having qualified, Monmouth and Ocean counties was well represented in the battle for sectional titles.

Here is the schedule and scores for every bracket involving Shore schools. And check back throughout the tournament for results from the NJSIAA Tournament:

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

Group 2 Semifinals

Middle Township vs. Manasquan, 5 p.m. at Central Regional, Bayville.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Non-Public B Final

St. Rose vs. Roselle Catholic, 7 p.m., Jersey Mike's Arena, Piscataway.

PAST RESULTS

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

Non-Public B Semifinals

St. Rose 59, Bishop Eustace 43

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

Central Group 2 Final

(2) Manasquan at (1) South River, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 27

Central Group 1 Final

(1) Eagle Academy 43, (2) Shore 39

South Non-Public B Semifinals

(1) St. Rose 87, (4) St. Joseph (Hammonton) 52

The Purple Roses (23-4) ran the Wildcats out of the gym to reach the South Non-Public B final, getting a double-double from junior forward Matt Hodge, who finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, while junior forward Gio Panzini added 20 points.

The Purple Roses also got 14 points from sophomore Peter Mauro, and 12 from freshman guard Jayden Hodge, as they advance to take on Bishop Eustace in Wednesday’s South Non-Public B title game at Lenape High School.

(2) Bishop Eustace 48, (3) Ranney 44, OT

Ranney nearly pulled off a road upset to set up what would have been a fourth meeting of the season with St. Rose. But the Panthers fell just short in an overtime loss to Bishop Eustace, which sealed the victory at the free throw line late in the extra session.

Ranney, which lost in the Shore Conference Tournament final to Manasquan, got 17 points from senior Jahil Bethea and 14 points from senior Isaac Hester, while junior Drew Buck added nine points.

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Central Group 4 Semifinals

(1) Trenton 68, (5) Middletown South 52

After opening NJSIAA Central Group 4 play with a solid win over Manalapan, followed by a fourth-quarter comeback to upset Jackson Memorial, there was hope that Middletown South could battle its way to its first sectional championship in 15 years.

But waiting in the semifinals was powerhouse Trenton, with the top-seeded, once-beaten Tornedoes winning their 13th straight, rolling to a 68-52 victory.

For Middletown South (18-7), it marks the end of what has been a wild ride. After losing four straight to open the season, the Eagles went on a tear, winning 15 straight and capturing the Shore Conference B North title. And after getting upset by Central in their first game at the Shore Conference Tournament, the Eagles rallied one final time in the state playoffs.

Trenton (28-1), which won the Mercer County Tournament, and has some impressive wins, including against St. Thomas Aquinas and Ewing, will take on South Brunswick in the final Tuesday. The Tornedoes built a 21-10 lead after the first quarter, with the advantage swelling to 37-21 by halftime.

The Eagles got nine points each from Dylan Csik, Pat Brown and Brady Hahn, while Ryan Denery finished with eight points. Kabrien Goss led all scorers with 20 points for Trenton.

(6) South Brunswick 72, (7) Marlboro 61

Marlboro’s Cinderella late-season run ended in the NJSIAA Central Group 4 semifinals Saturday.

After failing to qualify for the Shore Conference Tournament as the defending champions, the Mustangs went on to win eight straight, including state playoff victories over Hightstown and Freehold Township.

But it was sixth-seeded South Brunswick stopping the seventh-seeded Mustangs’ run to what would have been a second straight Central Group 4 title, emerging with a 72-61 home win.

Marlboro (15-10) got off to a fast start, using an 8-0 run to open up a 17-7 lead, as Alex Frank scored 11 early points. But the Vikings steadied themselves, scoring 10 straight points to tie the game at 17-all, eventually taking a 28-26 lead at halftime on drive by senior guard Kalani Antoine.

South Brunswick (20-6), which lost to Marlboro in last year’s semifinals, used an 11-0 third quarter run to take a commanding 49-36 lead, which was 53-41 heading into the fourth quarter. Leading the way for the Vikings was Antoine, who finished with 23 points, who came in averaging 19.5 ppg. Arshvir Singh added 15 points, while Harmehar Chhabra added 14.

Frank paced Marlboro with 19 points.

The Vikings, who had a fourth-quarter lead over St. Thomas Aquinas in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final before falling, opened the state tournament with 26-point wins over both Old Bridge and New Brunswick

For Marlboro, it was a spirited finish to the season after losing all five starters from a team that went 28-3, and was without guard A.J. Schwartz, the sixth-man last year, until after missing the SCT field due to a broken leg suffered during the football season.

Central Group 2 Semifinals

(1) South River 72, (4) Bound Brook 68

(2) Manasquan 48 , (3) Raritan 30

Second-seeded Manasquan heads into Tuesday’s NJSIAA Central Group 2 final against top-seeded South River riding a wave of momentum after pounding Raritan, 48-30, in a semifinal showdown in Manasquan.

For Manasquan (25-4), it was a 20th win in the last 21 games, with the only blemish during that time coming in a regular-season ended game against Union Catholic. It puts them in position to win a fifth straight sectional title, and the fourth Central Group 2 crown during that time.

And if Manasquan can survive and advance against South River, there’s a clearer path to a potential appearance in the Group 2 final with Camden, considered one of the two top teams in the state, not eligible for the state tournament after a brawl erupted during its game two weeks ago.

Sophomore guard Darius Adams, who went over the 1,000-point mark last game, finished with 16 points, with 13 coming in the second half. Adams entered the game 20.4 points.

Raritan, which lost to Manasquan 68-42 on a neutral court in the SCT semifinals, is 21-3. It’s only other loss this season game in a regular-season ending game to Cedar Creek, after opening the season with 17 straight wins.

Manasquan closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to take a 19-4 lead. They led 27-12 at the half and were never challenged.

Manasquan won the Shore Conference Tournament title last Sunday, defeating Ranney in the final.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Central Group 3 Semifinals

(1) Ewing 77, (5) Colts Neck 41

The Ewing tandem of Darnelle Forest and Naire Preston combined for 45 points, as the top seeds built a 31-16 halftime lead and never looked back. Will Surdez scored 13 points to pace Colts Neck, which finishes the season at 18-9, while Ewing improves to 23-4.

(2) Nottingham 73, (6) Robbinsville 57

Central Group 1 Semifinals

(1) Eagle Academy 51, ( 4) Keyport 47

(2) Shore 48, (3) Point Beach 37

Shore last won a sectional title in 2015, and now the Blue Devils are headed back to the final. It would be their third ever, with the first coming in 1967. Senior Donovan Hughes scored 17 points, while junior Alex George had 13 and senior Liam Gajewski added 10. It was the Blue Devils' sixth straight win, and 10th in their last 11 games, with the only loss during that time coming to Toms River North in the SCT Round of 16.

South Non-Public A Quarterfinals

(1) Camden Catholic 62, (8) Red Bank Catholic 33

The Casey's finish the season with a 16-12 record, as junior Colin Cavanaugh paced the team with 11 points. But top-seeded Camden Catholic was in control from the start, going up 32-17 at halftime and then extending the lead throughout the second half.

(5) Union Catholic 64, (4) Paul VI 58

(6) St. Joseph (Metuchen) 71, (3) Immaculata 68

(7) Rutgers Prep 78, (2) St. Augustine 74, OT

South Non-Public B Quarterfinals

(1) St. Rose 65 , (8) Holy Cross 47

The Purple Roses (22-4) bounced back after two-straight losses, including a Shore Conference Tournament semifinal defeat at the hands of Ranney, to advance to face St. Joseph's. It was an impressive second half for the Purple Roses, with their leading swelling to as many as 30 points, with junior forward Matt Hodge leading the way with 14 points. Also finishing in double figures was sophomore guard Peter Mauro with 13 points, along with junior forward Gio Panzini (11) and sophomore guard Bryan Eberling (10).

(4) St. Joseph's (Hammonton) 77, (12) Doane Academy 72

(3) Ranney 86, ( 6) Gloucester Catholic 54

In their first game since falling to Manasquan in the Shore Conference Tournament championship game, the Panthers, who had a bye in the first-round, got 23 points from senior Jahil Bethea, 17 from junior Drew Buck, a career-high 16 points from freshman Shaan Nayer and 11 from senior Isaac Hester.

(2) Bishop Eustace 48, (10) Trenton Catholic 43

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

Central Group 4 Quarterfinals

(1) Trenton 60, (8) West Windsor-Plainsboro South 44

The once-beaten Tornedoes face a semifinal showdown with Middletown South, as senior Davontay Hutson scored a game-high 17 points.

(5) Middletown South 63 (4) Jackson Memorial 58

The Eagles rallied with a furious fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring the Jaguars 22-12 over the final eight minutes to advance to the semifinals, in search of the program's first sectional title since 2008. Senior Pat Brown led the way with 20 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, hitting all five of his free throws down the stretch. Senior Dylan Csik added 18 points, while senior Respect Tyleek paced Jackson Memorial with 17 points.

(6) South Brunswick 72, (3) North Brunswick 46

(7) Marlboro 55, (2) Freehold Twp. 42

The Mustangs are red hot, winning their eighth straight behind an 18-point performance by Alex Frank, with Daniel Elmasri (15 points) and Steve Scimon (14) helping secure the win. It sets up a rematch with South Brunswick, which lost to Marlboro in last year's semifinals. The Colonials finish the season at 20-5, with Malachi Harris leading the scoring with 17 points.

Central Group 2 Quarterfinals

(1) South River 83, (9) Point Boro 56

Panthers' seniors Shane Ryan and Stephen Mellett led the way with 18 and 13 points, respectively, but they were unable to keep pace with the top-seeds, finishing with a 16-10 record.

(4) Bound Brook 46, (5) Rumson-Fair Haven 45

Bound Brook rallied from a five-point deficit late, scoring six unanswered points in the final 42 seconds to pull off a stunning comeback win over the Bulldogs. After Bound Brook took the lead with 20 seconds to play on a pair of free throws, the Bulldogs were unable to win it in the final seconds. Rumson had beaten Bound Brook in last year's sectional final.

(3) Raritan 47, (6) Delaware Valley 32

Senior Jack O'Leary scored 18 points to lead the Rockets, and Mike Diller finished with 10, setting up a rematch of the recent Shore Conference Tournament semifinal against Manasquan in Saturday's semifinals. The Rockets' (21-2) only losses this season are to Manasquan and Cedar Creek.

(2) Manasquan 76, (7) Roselle 41

While Manasquan guard Darius Adams is just a sophomore, he went over the 1,000-point mark for his career during the win, finishing with 28 points. Manasquan now plays Raritan, having beaten the Rockets, 68-42, in the SCT semifinals.

South Group 4 Quarterfinals

(1) Lenape 58, (8) Williamstown 51

(4) Eastern 57, (5) Central 55 , OT

The Golden Eagles rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit behind a 21-point performance by sophomore Jaycen Santucci. Central had the lead late in regulation and early in overtime, but Eastern got three free throws from Sam Winsett with 18 seconds left in overtime to take the lead for good.

(3) Egg Harbor 64, (11) Atlantic Tech 47

(7) Cherry Hill East 62, (2) Toms River North 56

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

South Non-Public A

(8) Red Bank Catholic 65 , (9) Notre Dame 61

The Caseys won their fourth straight, advancing to face top-seeded Camden Catholic, which had a first-round bye. Junior Colin Cavanaugh led four players in double figures for the Caseys with 19 points.

(5) Union Catholic 69, (12) St. John Vianney 51

(4) Paul VI 90, (13) Donovan Catholic 32

(6) St. Joseph (Metuchen) 74, (11) Pingry 61

(7) Rutgers Prep 74, (10) CBA 58

Senior guards Cameron Piggee and Jadin Collins combined for 46 points to down the Colts, with the A North champs finishing the season at 13-10.

South Non-Public B

(8) Holy Cross Prep 60, (9) Wildwood Catholic 46

Holy Cross advances to face top-seeded St. Rose , which had a first-round bye.

(12) Doane Academy 63, (5) Calvary Christian 36

(4) St. Joseph’s (Hammonton) 85, (13) Moorestown Friends 45

(6) Gloucester Catholic 47, (11) Princeton Day 45

Gloucester Catholic advances to face third-seeded Ranney, which had a first-round bye.

(10) Trenton Catholic 49, (7) Holy Spirit 48

Central Group 1 Quarterfinals

(1) Eagle Academy 51, (9) South Hunterdon 39

(4) Keyport 78 , (12) Brearley 71

The Red Raiders got 23 points apiece from senior Max Judson and sophomore Nahsirr Hart, while Mike Nichols added 12, offsetting a 33-point performance by Brearley's Jake Zawacki. It sets up a showdown in the semifinals with top-seeded Eagle Academy.

(3) Point Beach 58 , (6) Manville 46

The Garnet Gulls, whose 2013 Group I championship remains the last state championship for Shore public school, are headed for Central Group 1 semis. Senior Kevin Burns paced the victory with 16 points, while senior Stephen Seaman (14 points) and junior John Coakley (11) were in double figures.

(2) Shore 58 , (7) Florence 40

The Blue Devils win their 20th game as they continue the quest for their first sectional title since 2015, with junior Alex George (17 points) and senior Liam Gajewski (15) topping the scoresheet.

Central Group 3 Quarterfinals

(1) Ewing 64, (8) Ocean Twp. 47

The C South champs, Ocean finishes with a 16-10 record, as sophomore Zayier Dean and senior Brandon Loughlin finished with 12 points each, and sophomore Ron Richardson was in double figures with 10.

(5) Colts Neck 49, (4) Brick Memorial 39

The Cougars reach the sectional semis for the first time since 2018, when they lost to Trenton in the Central Group 4 final. Will Surdez led the way with 22 points in a big road victory, advancing to face top-seeded Ewing in the semifinals.

(6) Robbinsville 54, (5) Hamilton West 48.

(2) Nottingham 80, (7) Matawan 55

Sophomore Chauncey Brown led the Huskies with 18 points, as they finish the season with a 14-14 record.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

Central Group 2

(1) South River 80, (16) East Brunswick Magnet 33

(9) Point Boro 51, (8) Spotswood 42

Senior forward Stephen Mellett had a game-high 27 points, and senior guard Shane Ryan added 17 points as the Panthers snap a two-game skid.

(5) Rumson-Fair Haven 90 , (12) Roselle Park 54

Luke Schorr poured in 27 points, while Mason Yablonski added 12 as the Bulldogs advance, setting up a rematch of last year's sectional final against Bound Brook, which the Bulldogs won.

(4) Bound Brook 57 , (13) Holmdel 53 , OT

While Ben Kipnis (24 points) and Nick Seeloch (19 points) combined for 43 points, the Hornets were unable to hold off the Crusaders, who scored the first seven points of overtime.

(3) Raritan 66, (14) Johnson 37

Senior Jack O'Leary, Billy Tigar and Jack Coleman scored 14 points apiece, and Matt Agar added 12 to lead the Rockets, who reached the semifinals of the Shore Conference Tournament before falling to eventual champion Manasquan.

(6) Delaware Valley 59, (11) Bordentown 39

(7) Roselle 61, (10) Middlesex 50

(2) Manasquan 65 , (15) Monmouth 27

Sophomore Darius Adams poured in 29 points as Manasquan won for the 18th time in their last 19 games, after winning the Shore Conference Tournament title Sunday.

Central Group 4

(16) Sayreville 47, (16) Sayreville 47

(8) West Windsor-Plainsboro South 56, (9) Montgomery 46

(5) Middletown South 92, (12) Manalapan 65

The Eagles get 24 points from Pat Brown and 22 points from Dylan Csik, as they win for the 17th time in their last 19 games.

(4) Jackson Memorial 67 , (13) East Brunswick 59

(3) North Brunswick 55, (14) Princeton 54

(6) South Brunswick 61, (11) Old Bridge 35

(7) Marlboro 56, (10) Hightstown 48

After leading 27-26 at halftime, and building a 46-33 lead after three quarters, the Mustangs hold off a fourth-quarter charge to advance behind 26 points by Alex Frank.

(2) Freehold Twp. 61 , (15) Howell 48

Pacing the Patriots was senior Malachi Harris, who finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steal. Junior Andrew Silverman added 13 points, and senior Jayden Holmes-Cotter just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. D.J, Orloff paced Howell with 20 points.

South Group 4

(1) Lenape 66, (16) Gloucester Tech 31

(8) Williamstown 71, (9) Washington Twp. 51

(5) Central 49, (12) Rancocas Valley 34

(4) Eastern 62, (13) Atlantic City 53

(3) Egg Harbor 69, (14) Millville 48

(6) Cherokee 50, (11) Atlantic Tech 23

(7) Cherry Hill East 75, (10) Southern 51

(2) Toms River North 61 , (15) Shawnee 46

Junior guard Micah Ford led the Mariners with 21 points, while sophomore Sherrod Nelson added 14 points.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Central Group 1

(1) Eagle Academy 82, (16) STEMCivics 40

(9) South Hunterdon 66, (8) Keansburg 56

(12) Brearley 67, (5) Highland Park 56

(4) Keyport wins by forfeit over (13) Asbury Park

(3) Point Beach 90 , (14) Somerset Tech 63

(5) Manville 58, (11) South Amboy 37

(7) Florence 66, (10) Henry Hudson 44

(2) Shore,61, (15) Dunellen 21

Central Group 3

(1) Ewing 88, (16) Freehold Boro 56

(8) Ocean 48, (9) Hopewell Valley 46

(12) Lawrence 43, (5) Colts Neck 46

(4) Brick Memorial 57 , (13) Burlington Twp. 50

(3) Hamilton West 46, (14) Somerville 43

(6) Robbinsville 62, (11) Allentown 51

(7) Matawan 58 , (10) Carteret 46

(2) Nottingham 74, (15) Red Bank 65

South Group 3

(1) Mainland 59, (16) Winslow 49

(8) Delsea 68, (9) Triton 38

(5) Hammonton 56, (12) Cherry Hill West 42

(4) Moorestown 65, (13) Lacey 31

(3) Westampton Tech 68, (14) Barnegat 53

(11) Absegami 88, (6) Pemberton 62

(10) Ocean City 68, (7) Timber Creek 63

Clearview wins by forfeit, 2-0, over Camden Eastside

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: NJSIAA boys' basketball tournament 2023: Shore Conference schedule, scores