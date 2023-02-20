Bessemer City basketball's Janiya Adams, Randall Pettus rewriting record books side by side

Becoming legendary wasn’t on the agenda when Janiya Adams or Randall Pettus took the floor as wide-eyed freshmen for the Bessemer City girls and boys basketball teams.

“Honestly, coming in as a high school freshman I just wanted to win,” Pettus said. “But as I started to play, I saw the things I could accomplish. So I said, ‘I want to try to get that 1,000 points, but let’s get that win.' If it means I need to score 30 (points) to get a win, then I’ll score 30. But if not, that’s alright.”

Getting buckets hasn’t been a problem for Adams or Pettus the past four years, the Bessemer City standouts each establishing new program career scoring records.

Adams surpassed the girls mark, previously held by Shameka Smith (1,774 points), against Cherryville on Jan. 27; the four-year letter winner has 1,889 points heading into the postseason.

“At the beginning of the season, it was the one thing my dad wanted me to accomplish,” she said. “I’ve been working hard for that in practice, getting my teammates to work hard with me. It just feels great to achieve such a great honor.”

Pettus joined her soon after, passing former Wake Forest great Tony Byers (1,907 points) as Bessemer City’s all-time boys leading scorer in a Feb. 7 win over Highland Tech. The Northern Kentucky signee is eight points short of 2,000 for his high school career.

Their varsity debuts coming 90 minutes apart, the Bessemer City standouts’ respective careers have run in lockstep.

“It’s been fun. When she does something, I’m right there with her,” Pettus said.

Adams is the only girls basketball player in Gaston County history to score 50 points in a game. She’s accomplished the feat twice, her best effort a 55-point performance last February. As for Pettus, he is the county’s only boys hoops player to reach the 60-point plateau, doing so in a February 2021 win over Piedmont Community Charter.

Their previous career milestones have come in close proximity as well, the two reaching the 1,000- and 1,500-point marks within weeks of each other. According to Adams, such has created a shared admiration for what the other brings to the table.

“(Pettus) talks to me all the time and says, ‘I need this from you,’ or ‘You didn’t play well this game. Let’s go!,’” she said. “And I tell him the same. We just build each other up.”

Added Pettus: “I kind of give her advice; she asks questions sometimes and I tell her what I see out there and what she should do. Sometimes she does it, sometimes she doesn’t. We just have funny conversations, we can talk about anything really."

In addition to reaching personal milestones, Adams and Pettus are also contributing mightily to their teams' success.

Adams is averaging a 19.5 points per game, helping the Bessemer City girls set a new program record with 19 wins. Pettus’ 22.8-point average has led the boys within three of their second 20-win season in a row.

With time running out on their high school careers, so are the items remaining on their respective checklists.

“My goal and my team’s goal is to go far in the playoffs and win. We’re playing to win,” Adams said.

Pettus added: “It’s top priority. I’m going to put everything into this (postseason). Our main goal is to win a state championship, so I’m going to give everything.”