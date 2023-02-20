After opening weekend sweep of James Madison, FSU baseball hits the road to face Jacksonville

The Florida State baseball team got the Link Jarrett era off to a roaring start with a weekend series sweep of James Madison.

The Seminoles are starting the season 3-0 for the second straight season and the fourth time in six seasons.

FSU outscored the Dukes (34-18) for the weekend, mainly depending on a strong-hitting attack.

“There were more positives than negatives, there are clearly some things we need to continue to grow through and, and clean up,” Jarrett said following Sunday’s game.

“And I hope that we will. It’s hard to beat somebody in three games. Their batters, I tip my hat. Those guys hung in there and they gave us battles. They had a good approach and they had a good two-strike approach and they grinded out at-bats.”

Fans supported the Seminoles' new era – including renovations to Dick Howser Stadium – in high numbers all weekend with an average of 5,097 fans per game.

“All three games, we had a great crowd,” Jarrett said. “I know today was early, but people kept piling in here and by the end of it as it is a great crowd and I’m so thankful for the fans here.”

Next up, the Seminoles take to the road for the first time this season to take on Jacksonville (1-2) at John Sessions Stadium Tuesday at 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

Kent State took two out of three games against the Dolphins in Jacksonville, outscoring them 33-18.

Finishing series and on the road

The Seminoles in 2022 were 6-14 on the road and 2-3 at neutral sites. They also went 6-7 in game three of the three-game series.

Fixing that has been a point of emphasis for Link for this season and getting the program back to its standards.

The Seminoles took a step toward that with Sunday’s win against the Dukes, but FSU held a 17-3 lead entering the ninth inning and saw JMU put seven runs on the board in the final frame.

“When you look at the team, we did not play great in the final game of the series here, which would have been today, we did not play great on the road,” Jarrett said. “That's just a raw numerical fact. I don't know what it was. But that's a sign of the toughness of the team.

“You have to go out and finish this off like today, you needed to go out and find a way to beat the same team for the third time. And it's not always easy.”

Following Tuesday’s game at Jacksonville, the Seminoles will travel to Fort Worth, Tx. for a three-game weekend series against No. 15 TCU.

The Horn Frogs defeated No. 10 Vanderbilt (11-4), No. 8 Arkansas (18-6) and fell to unranked Missouri (9-8) in extra innings.

“You’re not going to have three practices, you’re going to have 40 minutes of BP, infield and outfield and then you’re playing and it counts and has ramifications,” Jarrett said about playing at Jacksonville.

“So that's part two of the big picture, schedule schematics, what we clearly need to be better at and that was a point today.”

Getting offensive

The offense had zero issues getting going over the weekend against the Dukes’ pitching. The Seminoles opened the series with 12 runs in the opening night victory. They added another five runs in a victory Saturday and exploded for 17 runs on Sunday.

Through three games, FSU is hitting .380 as a team with 16 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

Jordan Carrion is leading the team with his seven hits, seven RBI, 12 total bases and a .636 average. Colton Vincent, who had had six extra-base hits all of last season, is up to three (two doubles and a home run) so far. Titan Kamaka, Cam Smith and James Tibbs have also added home runs.

Freshman DeAmez Ross is hitting .357 leading off, setting the table for the offense.

“I thought the at-bats from start to finish, were really good,” Jarrett said. “It’s hard to dial it in consistently. I don’t care what’s going on, to score 16-17 runs and bang-out hits like that it takes two-strike discipline, composure and getting good balls to hit.

“Then you're still gonna get some two-strike counts and some of the damage we did was with two strikes. So I was pleased with all of it.”

State of the pitching

While the hitting was a strong point, a case could be made relievers Wyatt Crowell and Conner Whittaker were the MVPs of the weekend.

The starting pitching for the Seminoles gave the team 10 ⅔ innings of work, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out eight and walking six.

The relievers pitched 17 ⅓ innings and allowed 13 runs, though only eight of them were earned. Ten of the 13 runs came in the ninth inning with FSU throwing pitchers who are lower on the totem pole in those situations to get innings.

Crowell pitched 2 ⅔ innings of relief on opening day, coming on for Carson Montgomery. He picked up the win after throwing a scoreless outing.

Whittaker came on in relief of Jackson Baumeister and tossed five innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Outside of the ninth on Sunday, the bullpen pitched 5 ⅓ scoreless innings allowing five hits, with three strikeouts and two walks.

Doug Kirkland, pitching in his first game in two years after recovering from Tommy John surgery, was electric hitting 95 on the gun in his 2 ½ scoreless innings.

“Dougie Kirkland, we need that,” Jarrett said. “And we need him to keep getting better. We had not built him to a point of extending him beyond what he did. So we thought that was clearly enough.

“We need his electricity, it can be special stuff. And the more he gets out there, I think it'll continue to trend up and we’ll be able to use them in a variety of roles.”

Florida State at Jacksonville

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: John Sessions Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

TV/Radio: ESPN+/100.7 FM

