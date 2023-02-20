Today is: Presidents' Day

Presidents' Day is officially known as Washington's Birthday, and is a holiday to honor the first president, George Washington, who was born on Feb. 22, 1732. It is a federal holiday, as well as a state holiday in many states. In 1800, the year after Washington's death, the day became an unofficial day of remembrance. The centennial of his birth was a particularly important day of celebration, and the Washington Monument went under construction in 1848. Congress and President Rutherford B. Hayes made Washington's Birthday a holiday in 1879.

In 1971, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act took effect. It made it so that some holidays, including Washington's Birthday, would be held on Mondays — Washington's Birthday began being held on the third Monday of February.

Source: Checkiday.com