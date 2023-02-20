Vermont high school playoffs: 2023 VPA winter tournament pairings

The Vermont Principals' Association released Sunday morning its 2023 winter tournament pairings for girls basketball. Boys and girls hockey wrap regular-season play mid-week and boys basketball conclude by Saturday before their first-round playoff games.

The Division I girls and boys basketball championships are slated for Patrick Gym on March 3 and March 11, respectively. The D-II, III and IV girls and boys basketball finals are scheduled for Barre Auditorium on March 4 and 11 , respectively. The girls and boys hockey title games will be March 8 and 9 at Gutterson Fieldhouse.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 4 Essex 65, No. 13 Mount Anthony 35

No. 5 Burr and Burton 45, No. 12 Brattleboro 34

No. 6 Mount Mansfield 51, No. 11 South Burlington 36

No. 10 BFA-St. Albans 54, No. 7 Burlington 40

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 8 Rice 66, No. 9 Colchester 54

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 Champlain Valley 48, No. 8 Rice 37

No. 4 Essex 56, No. 5 Burr and Burton 39

No. 2 Rutland 49, No. 10 BFA-St. Albans 35

No. 3 St. Johnsbury 58, No. 6 Mount Mansfield 40

Semifinals

At Patrick Gym

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 3 St. Johnsbury 50, No. 2 Rutland 47 (OT)

No. 1 Champlain Valley 43, No. 4 Essex 29

D-I championship

Friday, March 3

At Patrick Gym

Game 12: No. 1 Champlain Valley (19-1) vs. No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-6), 7 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION II

Play-in round

Monday, Feb. 20

No. 17 U-32 52, No. 16 Otter Valley 39

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 8 Lyndon 70, No. 9 Enosburg 51

No. 4 Harwood 58, No. 13 Springfield 24

No. 5 Lake Region 46, No. 12 Milton 17

No. 2 Fair Haven 47, No. 15 Montpelier 34

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 1 North Country 61, No. 17 U-32 33

No. 7 Lamoille 38, No. 10 Missisquoi 33

No. 3 Spaulding 62, No. 14 Middlebury 29

No. 6 Mount Abraham 65, No. 11 Hartford 34

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 North Country 50, No. 8 Lyndon 28

No. 2 Fair Haven 38, No. 7 Lamoille 22

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 4 Harwood 46, No. 5 Lake Region 42

No. 3 Spaulding 62, No. 6 Mount Abraham 43

Semifinals

At Barre Auditorium

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 1 North Country 42, No. 4 Harwood 23

Wednesday, March 1

No. 3 Spaulding 36, No. 2 Fair Haven 22

D-II championship

At Barre Auditorium

Saturday, March 4

Game 16: No. 1 North Country (23-0) vs. No. 3 Spaulding (19-4), 1 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION III

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 7 Oxbow 67, No. 10 Bellows Falls 38

No. 5 Peoples 55, No. 12 Stowe 28

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 8 Vergennes 63, No. 9 Green Mountain 31

No. 4 White River Valley 64, No. 13 Woodstock 15

No. 2 Hazen 81, No. 15 Winooski 19

No. 3 Thetford 67, No. 14 Randolph 39

No. 6 Richford 58, No. 11 BFA-Fairfax 23

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 25

(Games at 2 p.m.)

No. 1 Windsor 46, No. 8 Vergennes 36

No. 5 Peoples 43, No. 4 White River Valley 39

No. 2 Hazen 65, No. 7 Oxbow 53

No. 3 Thetford 51, No. 6 Richford 38

Semifinals

At Barre Auditorium

Thursday, March 2

No. 1 Windsor 54, No. 5 Peoples 42

No. 3 Thetford 60, No. 2 Hazen 32

D-III championship

At Barre Auditorium

Saturday, March 4

Game 14: No. 1 Windsor (20-2) vs. No. 3 Thetford (18-5), 4:30 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION IV

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 21

No. 8 Danville 60, No. 9 Proctor 29

No. 6 Poultney 41, No. 11 Northfield 27

No. 4 Arlington 54, No. 13 Twinfield/Cabot 14

No. 5 Long Trail School def. No. 12 Mid Vermont Christian (forfeit)

Wednesday, Feb. 22

No. 7 Williamstown 34, No. 10 Mount St. Joseph 27

No. 3 Leland & Gray 40, No. 14 Rivendell 13

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 1 West Rutland 79, No. 8 Danville 22

No. 4 Arlington 45, No. 5 Long Trail School 26

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 2 Blue Mountain 66, No. 7 Williamstown 34

No. 3 Leland & Gray 55, No. 6 Poultney 31

Semifinals

At Barre Auditorium

Monday, Feb. 27

No. 1 West Rutland 54, No. 4 Arlington 31

Wednesday, March 1

No. 2 Blue Mountain 65, No. 3 Leland & Gray 43

D-IV championship

At Barre Auditorium

Saturday, March 4

Game 14: No. 1 West Rutland (22-0) vs. No. 2 Blue Mountain (19-3), 8 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DIVISION I

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 54, No. 13 Colchester 53

No. 5 South Burlington 55, No. 12 Mount Anthony 43

No. 7 Rutland 60, No. 10 Essex 37

No. 6 Brattleboro 46, No. 11 Burr and Burton 36

Wednesday, March 1

No. 9 Burlington 48, No. 8 Mount Mansfield 47

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 2

No. 6 Brattleboro 50, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 48

Friday, March. 3

No. 1 Champlain Valley 78, No. 9 Burlington 47

No. 2 Rice 67, No. 7 Rutland 49

No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 52, No. 5 South Burlington 51 (OT)

Semifinals

At Patrick Gym

Monday, March 6

Game 10: No. 1 Champlain Valley (20-1) vs. No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (13-8), TBD

Game 11: No. 2 Rice (17-3) vs. No. 6 Brattleboro (14-8), TBD

D-I championship

Friday, March 10

At Patrick Gym

Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION II

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 1 Spaulding 88, No. 16 Lamoille 45

No. 8 Harwood 62, No. 9 Middlebury 51

No. 4 Montpelier 95, No. 13 Milton 48

No. 5 Hartford 61, No. 12 Otter Valley 41

No. 2 Fair Haven 65, No. 15 Missisquoi 41

No. 7 Mount Abraham 62, No. 10 Lyndon 58

No. 6 Mount St. Joseph 56, No. 11 Enosburg 36

Wednesday, March 1

No. 3 North Country 83, No. 14 U-32 33

Quarterfinals

Friday, March. 3

No. 4 Montpelier 59, No. 5 Hartford 33

No. 2 Fair Haven 51, No. 7 Mount Abraham 37

No. 3 North Country 54, No. 6 Mount St. Joseph 38

No. 1 Spaulding 65, No. 8 Harwood 38

Semifinals

Monday, March 6

At Barre Auditorium

Game 13: No. 1 Spaulding (22-0) vs. No. 4 Montpelier (19-3) , 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Game 14: No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0) vs. No. 3 North Country (20-2),, 8:15 p.m.

D-II championship

Saturday, March 11

At Barre Auditorium

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:45 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION III

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 2 Hazen 91, No. 15 Stowe 27

No. 7 White River Valley 73, No. 10 BFA-Fairfax 41

No. 6 Vergennes 61, No. 11 Peoples 46

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Winooski 96, No. 16 Oxbow 39

No. 5 Bellows Falls 55, No. 12 Windsor 41

No. 8 Green Mountain 58, No. 9 Randolph 47

No. 4 Richford 45, No. 13 Woodstock 42

No. 3 Thetford 57, No. 14 Springfield 27

Quarterfinals

Friday, March. 3

No. 2 Hazen 101, No. 7 White River Valley 62

No. 3 Thetford 60, No. 6 Vergennes 55

Saturday, March. 4

(Games at 2 p.m.)

Game 9: No. 8 Green Mountain (13-8) at No. 1 Winooski (19-0)

Game 10: No. 5 Bellows Falls (16-5) at No. 4 Richford (16-5)

Semifinals

Thursday, March 9

At Barre Auditorium

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBD

Game 14: No. 2 Hazen (19-3) vs. No. 3 Thetford (16-5), TBD

D-III championship

Saturday, March 11

At Barre Auditorium

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:30 p.m.

* * * *

DIVISION IV

Playdowns

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 8 Arlington 63, No. 9 Grace Christian 47

No. 5 Blue Mountain 63, No. 12 Williamstown 47

No. 7 Leland & Gray 62, No. 10 Poultney 49

Wednesday, March 1

No. 3 Danville 62, No. 14 West Rutland 57

No. 1 Long Trail 97, No. 16 Sharon 53

No. 4 Mid Vermont 55, No. 13 Twin Valley 25

No. 2 Rivendell 81, No. 15 Craftsbury 12

No. 6 Twinfield/Cabot 64, No. 11 Proctor 56

Quarterfinals

Friday, March. 3

No. 1 Long Trail 64, No. 8 Arlington 37

No. 4 Mid Vermont 42, No. 5 Blue Mountain 31

Saturday, March. 4

(Games at 2 p.m.)

Game 11: No. 7 Leland & Gray (11-10) at No. 2 Rivendell (18-4)

Game 12: No. 6 Twinfield/Cabot (11-9) at No. 3 Danville (15-6)

Semifinals

Monday, March 6

At Barre Auditorium

Game 13: No. 1 Long Trail (20-1) vs. No. 4 Mid Vermont (17-5), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

At Barre Auditorium

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6:30 p.m.

D-IV championship

Saturday, March 11

At Barre Auditorium

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, noon

GIRLS HOCKEY

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 4 Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 5, No. 5 Essex 1

No. 2 BFA-St. Albans 10, No. 7 Rutland 0

No. 3 Burlington/Colchester 7, No. 6 South Burlington 1

Semifinals

Friday, March 3

No. 1 Spaulding 7, No. 4 Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 0

Saturday, March 4

Game 5: No. 3 Burlington/Colchester (14-5-2) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (14-4-3), 5 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 8

At Gutterson Fieldhouse

Game 6: No. 1 Spaulding (20-0-1) vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.

* * * *

DIVSION II

Playdowns

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 9 Stowe 1, No. 8 Missisquoi 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 5 Middlebury 5, No. 4 Hartford 4

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 1 Woodstock 8, No. 9 Stowe 0

No. 2 Burr and Burton 3, No. 7 U-32 2 (OT)

No. 3 Kingdom Blades 3, No. 6 Rice 0

Semifinals

Saturday, March 4

Game 6: No. 5 Middlebury (12-9) at No. 1 Woodstock (17-4), 7:45 p.m.

Game 7: No. 3 Kingdom Blades (17-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (16-3-2), 5 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 9

At Gutterson Fieldhouse

Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7

BOYS HOCKEY

DIVISION I

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 1

No. 4 South Burlington 3, No. 5 Champlain Valley 2

No. 2 Essex 6, No. 7 Spaulding 2

No. 3 Colchester 4, No. 6 BFA-St. Albans 1

Semifinals

Saturday, March 4

Game 4: No. 4 South Burlington (11-5-4) at No. 1 Rice (12-4-3), 3 p.m.

Game 5: No. 3 Colchester (11-4-5), at No. 2 Essex (13-4-1), 3 p.m.

Championship

Wednesday, March 8

At Gutterson Fieldhouse

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 8 p.m.

* * * *

DIVSION II

Playdowns

Friday, Feb. 24

No. 8 Milton 3, No. 9 Lyndon 2

No. 2 U-32 6, No. 15 St. Johnsbury 1

Playdowns

Saturday, Feb. 25

No. 1 Mount Mansfield 15, No. 16 Northfield 0

No. 6 Burlington 1, No. 11 Brattleboro 0 (OT )

No. 3 Hartford 12, No. 14 Harwood 2

No. 10 Burr and Burton 3, No. 7 Middlebury 2

No. 5 Stowe 7, No. 12 Missisquoi 1

No. 4 Rutland 4, No. 13 Woodstock 1

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Feb. 28

No. 1 Mount Mansfield 4, No. 8 Milton 2

No. 2 U-32 7, No. 10 Burr and Burton 4

Wednesday, March 1

No. 5 Stowe 3, No. 4 Rutland 1

No. 3 Hartford 4, No. 6 Burlington 2

Semifinals

Friday, March 3

No. 2 U-32 4, No. 3 Hartford 2

Saturday, March 4

Game 13: No. 5 Stowe (15-7) at No. 1 Mount Mansfield (20-2), 5 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 9

At Gutterson Fieldhouse

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. No. 2 U-32 (19-2-2), 8 p.m.

