Vermont high school playoffs: 2023 VPA winter tournament pairings
By Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau, Burlington Free Press,12 days ago
The Vermont Principals' Association released Sunday morning its 2023 winter tournament pairings for girls basketball. Boys and girls hockey wrap regular-season play mid-week and boys basketball conclude by Saturday before their first-round playoff games.
The Division I girls and boys basketball championships are slated for Patrick Gym on March 3 and March 11, respectively. The D-II, III and IV girls and boys basketball finals are scheduled for Barre Auditorium on March 4 and 11 , respectively. The girls and boys hockey title games will be March 8 and 9 at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
(Editor's note: This file will be updated nightly during playoff season by the Burlington Free Press sports department. Schedules and game times subject to change).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 4 Essex 65, No. 13 Mount Anthony 35
No. 5 Burr and Burton 45, No. 12 Brattleboro 34
No. 6 Mount Mansfield 51, No. 11 South Burlington 36
No. 10 BFA-St. Albans 54, No. 7 Burlington 40
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 8 Rice 66, No. 9 Colchester 54
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 Champlain Valley 48, No. 8 Rice 37
No. 4 Essex 56, No. 5 Burr and Burton 39
No. 2 Rutland 49, No. 10 BFA-St. Albans 35
No. 3 St. Johnsbury 58, No. 6 Mount Mansfield 40
Semifinals
At Patrick Gym
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 3 St. Johnsbury 50, No. 2 Rutland 47 (OT)
No. 1 Champlain Valley 43, No. 4 Essex 29
D-I championship
Friday, March 3
At Patrick Gym
Game 12: No. 1 Champlain Valley (19-1) vs. No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-6), 7 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION II
Play-in round
Monday, Feb. 20
No. 17 U-32 52, No. 16 Otter Valley 39
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 8 Lyndon 70, No. 9 Enosburg 51
No. 4 Harwood 58, No. 13 Springfield 24
No. 5 Lake Region 46, No. 12 Milton 17
No. 2 Fair Haven 47, No. 15 Montpelier 34
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 1 North Country 61, No. 17 U-32 33
No. 7 Lamoille 38, No. 10 Missisquoi 33
No. 3 Spaulding 62, No. 14 Middlebury 29
No. 6 Mount Abraham 65, No. 11 Hartford 34
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 North Country 50, No. 8 Lyndon 28
No. 2 Fair Haven 38, No. 7 Lamoille 22
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 4 Harwood 46, No. 5 Lake Region 42
No. 3 Spaulding 62, No. 6 Mount Abraham 43
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 1 North Country 42, No. 4 Harwood 23
Wednesday, March 1
No. 3 Spaulding 36, No. 2 Fair Haven 22
D-II championship
At Barre Auditorium
Saturday, March 4
Game 16: No. 1 North Country (23-0) vs. No. 3 Spaulding (19-4), 1 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION III
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 7 Oxbow 67, No. 10 Bellows Falls 38
No. 5 Peoples 55, No. 12 Stowe 28
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 8 Vergennes 63, No. 9 Green Mountain 31
No. 4 White River Valley 64, No. 13 Woodstock 15
No. 2 Hazen 81, No. 15 Winooski 19
No. 3 Thetford 67, No. 14 Randolph 39
No. 6 Richford 58, No. 11 BFA-Fairfax 23
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 25
(Games at 2 p.m.)
No. 1 Windsor 46, No. 8 Vergennes 36
No. 5 Peoples 43, No. 4 White River Valley 39
No. 2 Hazen 65, No. 7 Oxbow 53
No. 3 Thetford 51, No. 6 Richford 38
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Thursday, March 2
No. 1 Windsor 54, No. 5 Peoples 42
No. 3 Thetford 60, No. 2 Hazen 32
D-III championship
At Barre Auditorium
Saturday, March 4
Game 14: No. 1 Windsor (20-2) vs. No. 3 Thetford (18-5), 4:30 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION IV
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 21
No. 8 Danville 60, No. 9 Proctor 29
No. 6 Poultney 41, No. 11 Northfield 27
No. 4 Arlington 54, No. 13 Twinfield/Cabot 14
No. 5 Long Trail School def. No. 12 Mid Vermont Christian (forfeit)
Wednesday, Feb. 22
No. 7 Williamstown 34, No. 10 Mount St. Joseph 27
No. 3 Leland & Gray 40, No. 14 Rivendell 13
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 1 West Rutland 79, No. 8 Danville 22
No. 4 Arlington 45, No. 5 Long Trail School 26
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 2 Blue Mountain 66, No. 7 Williamstown 34
No. 3 Leland & Gray 55, No. 6 Poultney 31
Semifinals
At Barre Auditorium
Monday, Feb. 27
No. 1 West Rutland 54, No. 4 Arlington 31
Wednesday, March 1
No. 2 Blue Mountain 65, No. 3 Leland & Gray 43
D-IV championship
At Barre Auditorium
Saturday, March 4
Game 14: No. 1 West Rutland (22-0) vs. No. 2 Blue Mountain (19-3), 8 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DIVISION I
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 54, No. 13 Colchester 53
No. 5 South Burlington 55, No. 12 Mount Anthony 43
No. 7 Rutland 60, No. 10 Essex 37
No. 6 Brattleboro 46, No. 11 Burr and Burton 36
Wednesday, March 1
No. 9 Burlington 48, No. 8 Mount Mansfield 47
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 2
No. 6 Brattleboro 50, No. 3 St. Johnsbury 48
Friday, March. 3
No. 1 Champlain Valley 78, No. 9 Burlington 47
No. 2 Rice 67, No. 7 Rutland 49
No. 4 BFA-St. Albans 52, No. 5 South Burlington 51 (OT)
Semifinals
At Patrick Gym
Monday, March 6
Game 10: No. 1 Champlain Valley (20-1) vs. No. 4 BFA-St. Albans (13-8), TBD
Game 11: No. 2 Rice (17-3) vs. No. 6 Brattleboro (14-8), TBD
D-I championship
Friday, March 10
At Patrick Gym
Game 12: Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION II
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Spaulding 88, No. 16 Lamoille 45
No. 8 Harwood 62, No. 9 Middlebury 51
No. 4 Montpelier 95, No. 13 Milton 48
No. 5 Hartford 61, No. 12 Otter Valley 41
No. 2 Fair Haven 65, No. 15 Missisquoi 41
No. 7 Mount Abraham 62, No. 10 Lyndon 58
No. 6 Mount St. Joseph 56, No. 11 Enosburg 36
Wednesday, March 1
No. 3 North Country 83, No. 14 U-32 33
Quarterfinals
Friday, March. 3
No. 4 Montpelier 59, No. 5 Hartford 33
No. 2 Fair Haven 51, No. 7 Mount Abraham 37
No. 3 North Country 54, No. 6 Mount St. Joseph 38
No. 1 Spaulding 65, No. 8 Harwood 38
Semifinals
Monday, March 6
At Barre Auditorium
Game 13: No. 1 Spaulding (22-0) vs. No. 4 Montpelier (19-3) , 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Game 14: No. 2 Fair Haven (22-0) vs. No. 3 North Country (20-2),, 8:15 p.m.
D-II championship
Saturday, March 11
At Barre Auditorium
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 3:45 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION III
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 2 Hazen 91, No. 15 Stowe 27
No. 7 White River Valley 73, No. 10 BFA-Fairfax 41
No. 6 Vergennes 61, No. 11 Peoples 46
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Winooski 96, No. 16 Oxbow 39
No. 5 Bellows Falls 55, No. 12 Windsor 41
No. 8 Green Mountain 58, No. 9 Randolph 47
No. 4 Richford 45, No. 13 Woodstock 42
No. 3 Thetford 57, No. 14 Springfield 27
Quarterfinals
Friday, March. 3
No. 2 Hazen 101, No. 7 White River Valley 62
No. 3 Thetford 60, No. 6 Vergennes 55
Saturday, March. 4
(Games at 2 p.m.)
Game 9: No. 8 Green Mountain (13-8) at No. 1 Winooski (19-0)
Game 10: No. 5 Bellows Falls (16-5) at No. 4 Richford (16-5)
Semifinals
Thursday, March 9
At Barre Auditorium
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, TBD
Game 14: No. 2 Hazen (19-3) vs. No. 3 Thetford (16-5), TBD
D-III championship
Saturday, March 11
At Barre Auditorium
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 7:30 p.m.
* * * *
DIVISION IV
Playdowns
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 8 Arlington 63, No. 9 Grace Christian 47
No. 5 Blue Mountain 63, No. 12 Williamstown 47
No. 7 Leland & Gray 62, No. 10 Poultney 49
Wednesday, March 1
No. 3 Danville 62, No. 14 West Rutland 57
No. 1 Long Trail 97, No. 16 Sharon 53
No. 4 Mid Vermont 55, No. 13 Twin Valley 25
No. 2 Rivendell 81, No. 15 Craftsbury 12
No. 6 Twinfield/Cabot 64, No. 11 Proctor 56
Quarterfinals
Friday, March. 3
No. 1 Long Trail 64, No. 8 Arlington 37
No. 4 Mid Vermont 42, No. 5 Blue Mountain 31
Saturday, March. 4
(Games at 2 p.m.)
Game 11: No. 7 Leland & Gray (11-10) at No. 2 Rivendell (18-4)
Game 12: No. 6 Twinfield/Cabot (11-9) at No. 3 Danville (15-6)
Semifinals
Monday, March 6
At Barre Auditorium
Game 13: No. 1 Long Trail (20-1) vs. No. 4 Mid Vermont (17-5), 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
At Barre Auditorium
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 6:30 p.m.
D-IV championship
Saturday, March 11
At Barre Auditorium
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, noon
GIRLS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 4 Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 5, No. 5 Essex 1
No. 2 BFA-St. Albans 10, No. 7 Rutland 0
No. 3 Burlington/Colchester 7, No. 6 South Burlington 1
Semifinals
Friday, March 3
No. 1 Spaulding 7, No. 4 Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield 0
Saturday, March 4
Game 5: No. 3 Burlington/Colchester (14-5-2) at No. 2 BFA-St. Albans (14-4-3), 5 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 8
At Gutterson Fieldhouse
Game 6: No. 1 Spaulding (20-0-1) vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
* * * *
DIVSION II
Playdowns
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 9 Stowe 1, No. 8 Missisquoi 0
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 5 Middlebury 5, No. 4 Hartford 4
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 1 Woodstock 8, No. 9 Stowe 0
No. 2 Burr and Burton 3, No. 7 U-32 2 (OT)
No. 3 Kingdom Blades 3, No. 6 Rice 0
Semifinals
Saturday, March 4
Game 6: No. 5 Middlebury (12-9) at No. 1 Woodstock (17-4), 7:45 p.m.
Game 7: No. 3 Kingdom Blades (17-4) at No. 2 Burr and Burton (16-3-2), 5 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, March 9
At Gutterson Fieldhouse
Game 8: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7
BOYS HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 1
No. 4 South Burlington 3, No. 5 Champlain Valley 2
No. 2 Essex 6, No. 7 Spaulding 2
No. 3 Colchester 4, No. 6 BFA-St. Albans 1
Semifinals
Saturday, March 4
Game 4: No. 4 South Burlington (11-5-4) at No. 1 Rice (12-4-3), 3 p.m.
Game 5: No. 3 Colchester (11-4-5), at No. 2 Essex (13-4-1), 3 p.m.
Championship
Wednesday, March 8
At Gutterson Fieldhouse
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 8 p.m.
* * * *
DIVSION II
Playdowns
Friday, Feb. 24
No. 8 Milton 3, No. 9 Lyndon 2
No. 2 U-32 6, No. 15 St. Johnsbury 1
Playdowns
Saturday, Feb. 25
No. 1 Mount Mansfield 15, No. 16 Northfield 0
No. 6 Burlington 1, No. 11 Brattleboro 0 (OT )
No. 3 Hartford 12, No. 14 Harwood 2
No. 10 Burr and Burton 3, No. 7 Middlebury 2
No. 5 Stowe 7, No. 12 Missisquoi 1
No. 4 Rutland 4, No. 13 Woodstock 1
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Feb. 28
No. 1 Mount Mansfield 4, No. 8 Milton 2
No. 2 U-32 7, No. 10 Burr and Burton 4
Wednesday, March 1
No. 5 Stowe 3, No. 4 Rutland 1
No. 3 Hartford 4, No. 6 Burlington 2
Semifinals
Friday, March 3
No. 2 U-32 4, No. 3 Hartford 2
Saturday, March 4
Game 13: No. 5 Stowe (15-7) at No. 1 Mount Mansfield (20-2), 5 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, March 9
At Gutterson Fieldhouse
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. No. 2 U-32 (19-2-2), 8 p.m.
