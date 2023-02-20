Oak Ridge area first responders complete crisis training

Sixteen law enforcement personnel, three emergency medical service employees, and one mental health professional graduated from Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training recently at the Clinton Community Center.

The graduates represented a wide range of departments and agencies.

CIT gives first responders 40 hours of specialized training for problem solving and de-escalating crisis situations with individuals who have a mental illness. Studies show it improves the safety of patrol officers, mental health consumers, family members, and citizens.

The East Tennessee CIT Task Force is a partnership among the Oak Ridge Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Norris Police Department, Ridgeview Behavioral Health Services, NAMI Oak Ridge, Department of Children’s Services, and other community health advocates.

To date, more than 340 law enforcement and emergency services personnel have received training, according to a news release.

The next training is scheduled to take place in Roane County the week of April 24-28.