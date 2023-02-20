What can humanity learn from trees? Suzanne Simard's work suggests it's cooperation

Evolution, capitalism and the NFL have all taught that in this world, it’s survival of the fittest, that competition drives an innate need to come out on top by trampling everything that gets in the way.

But in forests, that might not be the case. It would be natural to assume that a fir and birch, side by side, would compete for water, carbon and nutrients, with the “winning” tree surviving and thriving, while the loser wastes away or even dies.

But that’s not the finding of Suzanne Simard, whose ground-breaking work indicates that trees share carbon and nutrients with each other and might even swap information about insect invasions or other threats.

They purportedly do so through white threads of fungus that intertwine tree roots, connecting one tree with another. These mycorrhizal networks are easy to spot on your own; just take a trowel to the duff of any well-established forest and look for the thin white filaments.

Could these really be the pipelines that impart nutrients and information, connecting the forest through, what in new parlance is known as the wood wide web?

Simard’s research unleashed a torrent of supporting science, which is now being met with a torrent of scientific rebuttal. With climate change and new discoveries in space dominating the headlines, this debate over what’s going on beneath the forest floor (what did the tree know and when did it know it?) gets comparatively little press, despite being one of the more fascinating scientific developments of our time.

Right now, the safest thing to say is that there’s a lot we don’t know. Although many have taken Simard’s theories and run with them, she herself urges caution and emphasizes the need for additional research.

Although in her book “Finding the Mother Tree,” Simard admits to nibbling pungent forest duff when she was a kid, she was by no means a professional tree-hugger. She came from a long line of British Columbia loggers, and 40-odd years ago worked for a forestry concern, stalking the forests and meting out death sentences to the great northwestern evergreens that would bring her company the most profit. The fatter the trees she found, the better her bosses liked her.

Her job was also to check on the health of the seedlings that had been planted in the wake of devastating clearcuts. The news she brought back to the office negated any good feelings she had previously won. While naturally seeded trees in undisturbed forests were thriving, those just a few feet away — where every big fir or spruce had been cut, unprofitable birch had been uprooted and the understory had been killed off with herbicide — the seedlings were stunted and weak.

Twentieth century forestry dogma held that trees competed for water and nutrients, so the best way to ensure superior growth was to eliminate all competition. Simard’s ensuing career in academia shook that assumption. Leaving the birch whole, for example, seemed to guarantee a “trading partner” with which to swap carbon, nutrients, water and information.

This connection was even greater among “mother trees” and their offspring, suggesting that trees in close proximity were more likely to form a partnership than a competition.

While it might be true that “opening up the canopy” with selective cutting will add growth-accelerating light, it is also true that stripping the ground bare before replanting subtracts years from the time it takes a seedling to reach marketable size.

It is a concept, interestingly, that’s gathering legal steam as well, as environmental groups have successfully argued in court that a forest is more than a collection of individual trees. The degree of interconnection by way of a forest’s mycorrhizal network can be watched using carbon isotopes, which reveal some pretty surprising things. When a birch loses its leaves in the fall, a fir supplies it with carbon. In the summer, a birch will send carbon to smaller fir that aren’t collecting much sunlight on their own.

Critics have pushed back, saying movements of carbon and sugars might be explained as nutrients passing through the soil, and not necessarily contingent on any network of fungus, or in response to some sort of rudimentary communication among trees.

Time will tell. But the idea of plants’ ability to support one another is not new. It predates Europeans arrival on these shores, as original Americans were quite familiar with the benefits of companion planting. A handful of compost contains billions of organisms, and scientists and fungal experts (such as mushroom farmers) are quick to say they have no idea what the great majority of them do, or what role they play.

But they’re there for a reason. And one day the human race might learn what the trees have always known: Cooperation, not competition, is the key to life.

Tim Rowland is a Herald-Mail columnist.