Commissioners balk at bill to remove amusement tax, but want to drop it themselves

There's a longstanding tradition in the Maryland General Assembly called "local courtesy," whereby proposed legislation that only affects a local jurisdiction is usually approved, so long as the local community supports it.

And there's the rub.

Sen. Paul Corderman, R-Washington/Frederick, sought a letter of support from the Washington County Commissioners for two bills — one to exempt Washington County from enabling legislation for local governments to impose an admissions and amusement tax, and one to allow law enforcement officers to stop, and cite, motorists with modified exhaust systems that make too much noise.

The first is a local bill; it's scheduled for a hearing before the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, on which Corderman serves, on March 7.

The second is not a local bill. It's scheduled for a hearing March 2 in the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.

But the commissioners have opted not to endorse either of them.

Current law allows local governments in the state to pass resolutions imposing an admissions and amusement tax, but it's at their discretion. The tax currently generates about $400,000 in revenues in Washington County, according to County Administrator John Martirano, but is not imposed throughout the county.

Corderman's bill, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Mike McKay, R-Washington/Allegany/Garrett, would take the option away only for Washington County and its municipalities.

While Commissioner Derek Harvey sympathized with the notion of eliminating the tax — and suggested the commissioners eliminate the county tax on their own — he was wary of taking the option away altogether.

"It would reduce our flexibility in the future if there was some opportunity — for example a new amusement facility that would be very large and wouldn't be hampered very much by having a tax, but we'd miss that opportunity because we wouldn't be able to do it if we decided to," he said.

He asked whether the commissioners could adopt their own resolution to eliminate the county's admissions and amusement tax "to accomplish the same thing."

Washington County's current admissions and amusement tax rates are set at 3% for bingo and 5% for other activities. The municipal rates, which would be unaffected by any action regarding the county rate, range from 1% to 10%, the full amount permitted by state law.

Commissioner Wayne Keefer noted that now, the county and the municipalities can "turn it off" if they choose. He said he would prefer to continue letting the local governments decide whether they want to impose it.

County Attorney Kirk Downey noted that an ordinance would need to be prepared to repeal the current tax if the commissioners choose to do that.

But Corderman said he didn't think that was a good idea.

"What I don't know if they understand is that they can only take care of the county," he said. "So if they do that, well, that is good. It's also going to be problematic, because now you're gonna set up a system of almost competitive imbalance within our county.

"You're gonna have townships and municipalities that are gonna subject businesses to that tax; you're gonna have places outside that are not gonna have that … I just think that's going to do a disservice to our county as a whole."

That's why Corderman's bill would repeal it across the board, he said.

"Let's have a fair and even-level playing field for all of our businesses," he said.

Corderman said he filed the bill because "we've had a number of businesses reach out to our office in regard to the admissions and amusement tax, some of them in municipalities, some of them within the county, and they talked about how they'd like to see if there's a way to do away with that tax."

He noted that the tax represents a small percentage of the budgets "of any of these entities" but adds a burden on the little guy.

"I'm taking the approach that we have an opportunity to relieve that pressure on small businesses and families and provide relief," he said.

While the commissioners planned to send a letter opposing the bill, Corderman said he would likely make a second request to the commissioners for support.

What about the loud muffler bill?

The second bill also was born of a request from a constituent, Corderman said. It would give police power to pull over a vehicle because of a modified exhaust system or "noise abatement devices." It would apply statewide.

Such modifications are already illegal, and police can cite motorists for them if they've already stopped the motorists for other violations.

But the commissioners weren't sold on that one, either.

"Nobody hates noisy cars more than I do," Wagner said, but for motorcycles, he said, "loud pipes save lives." He didn't want to "draw a blanket across every motor vehicle," he added.

"Are we going to expect our police officers to distinguish the noise?" Keefer asked. "Are they going to have a decibel reader? … How would that be enforced?"

But Corderman said the bill was "one of those proverbial 'another tool in the toolbox' that would allow the ability for officers to enforce that if and when they saw it, but I don't see anyone going out there in a proactive way of looking for that directly."