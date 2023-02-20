Kings Mountain land use plan a source of controversy

Nearly two years ago, the city of Kings Mountain created updated zoning ordinances that regulated land use, downtown design standards and landscaping, but it has yet to be adopted by City Council.

The unified development ordinance outlines new standards for landscaping, accessory uses and downtown development.

City Council has had public hearings on the new plan for a year and half which has generated a lot of public comment, but has not led to the adoption of the unified development ordinance.

City Manager Jim Palenick said it is a “very lengthy, detailed ordinance that hadn't been changed in many years in Kings Mountain and recently was fully updated. As you put that into effect, you find things that need to be tweaked.”

He said in the real world, there are consequences, and council has had to have an ongoing discussion on adjusting that ordinance to accommodate things such as downtown design standards and landscaping features that might look good on paper but don’t work in real life.

During its last meeting, council voted to put a halt to the process and create a separate meeting designed to only focus on the ordinance and advertise what will be discussed ahead of time so the public would know what to expect.

“We’ve had this continuation of a hearing, and it was a good time to say hold on, let's stop that ongoing continuation and make clear which aspects will be reviewed,” Palenick said.

David Stone, a local business owner, spoke out about the ordinance during the meeting.

He said his business is dependent on the revitalization of downtown Kings Mountain but issues with the ordinance are preventing development from happening.

“My business is dependent on Kings Mountain revitalization and market rate housing with people who have disposable income to spend,” he said.

He said council has approved developers plans for new homes but many haven’t come to fruition.

“Have you talked to developers and asked them why they're not coming to town?” he asked. “Our reputation is that we're too difficult to work with, it's too hard to do business in Kings Mountain. It's cost prohibitive.”

Stone said the unified development ordinance is vitally important because those policies can encourage or discourage business owners and developers from coming to Kings Mountain.

Stone said as an example of the issues, under the new ordinance, for each apartment developed, the ordinance required that it include one dedicated parking space for each unit.

“So where do I get a dedicated parking space?” he asked.

He said the city wasn’t willing to give up any space and in some cases it would entail leasing land from out of town and having people walk to their apartment.

Stone said that line was retracted from the ordinance after public discussion, but it is just one example of many of the problems with the template.

He said he didn’t want to see the plan pushed through without the public having a chance to review and put in valuable input.

During the meeting, council voted to establish a separate public hearing just to address the unified development ordinance. The city will advertise specifically what parts of the ordinance they’ll be discussing ahead of time.

“So we can tell the public which items that we’re dealing with and what's in good order,” Palenick said. “Kind of a reset.”

Council voted to add a second meeting to each month to hold work sessions in order to “have open and robust discussion on issues but not take action,” Palenick said.

Those meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

Palenick said they were created to avoid controversy, and this way, everyone knows which portions of the UDO will be reviewed.

Following the meeting, Stone said he was hopeful that with the direction of the new city manager, they were moving in the right direction.

“I think it's a good step,” Stone said. “Kings Mountain has a new city manager. I think that Jim Palenick is asking all the right questions.”

He said he supports the creation of the work sessions.

“The old administration was trying to push those through without a lot of review from the public,” Stone said. “I think the new city manager is saying ‘time out, if we're going to do this we got to do this the right way.’ Give the community a chance to see and understand what they're doing.”