Air Force 'brat' author, campfire in the park highlights these 6 events in Brunswick

'Meet the Author'

The Friends of the Library - Southport & Oak Island present "Meet the Author" Teri M. Brown at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Margaret and James Harper Jr. Library, 109 W. Moore St., Southport.

Brown was born in Athens, Greece as an Air Force brat. She graduated from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

Brown began her writing career when she published five self-help books dealing with real estate and finance and was subsequently voted first runner up in the Eric Hoffman Book Awards and named a USA Best Books Award finalist. After winning the Anita Bloom Ornoff Award for inspirational short story in 2017, Brown began writing fiction.

In "An Enemy Like Me," Brown uses the backdrop of World War II to tell the story of Jacob Miller, a first-generation American who grew up in a small German immigrant town in Ohio.

Seating is limited. Register at the library or call 910-457-6237.

Coffee with the Girls

The Southport Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce Coffee with the Girls will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Salt Air, Heating, Cooling & Electrical, 8128 River Road, Unit A, Southport.

Coffee with the Girls provides an extra support system for women in business. Chamber members only. The group meets 8-9 a.m. the third Tuesday of every month at various locations in the Southport-Oak Island area. Details 910-457-6964.

Learn about earthquakes

The Museum of Coastal Carolina presents Spotlight scientist program ― Seismologist, 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Transform into a seismologist to learn about the causes of earthquakes. You can even try to build your own structure.

The museum is located at 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach. For admission cost and more, call 910-579-1016 or visit www.museumplanetarium.org .

Campfire at the Cove

Bring the whole family to experience an evening at Cypress Cove Park. Sit around the campfire as you enjoy s'mores, crafts and games.

There will be two times: Campfire A, 3:30-5 p.m. or Campfire B, 5-6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25. The cost is $10 per car.

S'mores and all other supplies are included in the fee. Parking is limited and registration required.

Register at: https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/townofleland/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&activity_select_param=2&activity_keyword=campfire&viewMode=list

North Brunswick Business Expo

The North Brunswick Business Expo will be held 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Leland Cultural Arts Center - 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland. A free shed event, sponsored by South State Bank, will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Coastal discoveries family program

The Museum of Coastal Carolina presents the Coastal discoveries family program at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

Join a discussion of the hardened structures found along beaches. While highlighting features of groins, jetties, and sea walls, investigate the purpose of these structures and their environmental impact.

The museum is located at 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach. For admission cost and more, call 910-579-1016 or visit www.museumplanetarium.org .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Air Force 'brat' author, campfire in the park highlights these 6 events in Brunswick