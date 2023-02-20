If DeSantis means what he says, what about book bans for private schools, too? | Letters

Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses the crowd before publicly signing HB 7, "individual freedom," also dubbed the "Stop Woke" bill during a news conference at Mater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah Gardens on Friday, April 22, 2022. [ DANIEL A. VARELA | AP ]

Actions speak louder

10 times that Ron DeSantis changed Florida education | Feb. 12

An often-overlooked aspect of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stream of dicta about education, from banning books to talk of eliminating Advanced Placement courses, is that they affect only public schools. He has no control, thus far, over what private or religious schools do. They can continue to have full libraries and a full slate of AP offerings. Discerning parents who want to get the best in education will take the $8,000 per child now offered by the state and choose a non-public school. If DeSantis’ motives are truly deeply held beliefs, then he needs to go one step further and deny a single cent of state money such as vouchers to any school that harbors forbidden books or offers forbidden courses. My guess is he won’t do it.

Stephen Phillips, St. Petersburg

We have no answers

President Biden’s big government blowout | A Wall Street Journal editorial, Feb. 17

Thank you for reprinting the Wall Street Journal editorial highlighting the fiscal damage the president’s agenda is causing this country. As most of the fights between left and right in America focus on the trivial demonization of each other’s intentions, there are irrefutable fiscal and international relations realities for which we have no answers. Our wars tend to come when we are at our weakest. Again, those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. No amount of discussion of the alleged mushrooming of our internal social issues are making the Chinese Communist Party’s intentions disappear.

Jason Barrera, Oldsmar

A right to clean water

Tampa Bay loses 12% of its seagrass in 2 years | Feb. 15

The loss of 12% of our Tampa Bay sea grass reflects issues of water quality statewide. Increasing population and the building boom inflict fallout on our bay, springs and groundwater because of the permits granted, often ignoring science and common sense. The tons of pollutants pumped into Tampa Bay could have been avoided had the state Department of Environmental Protection heeded warnings of the Army Corps of Engineers. While individual and local efforts make a dent in reducing pollutants, we need another tool to address a statewide solution: an amendment to the state constitution to protect our rights to clean water. Unlike other amendments that the Legislature has circumvented, this one would not be dependent on them. Our health and well being as a state depend on clean water.

Barbara Letvin, Trinity