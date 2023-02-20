Habitat For Humanity helping with revitalization efforts in Cantonment

Owning a home comes with a lot of routine maintenance and repairs, but as homeowners age it can be difficult to keep up with the workload.

Thanks to a recent grant, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity will be helping Cantonment home owners make critical repairs and improvements to ensure their residences are safe, livable and feel like home.

“One of the main goals of our Community Development Program is to preserve homeownership. We're making those repairs and doing this project to help people stay in a position of homeownership and stay in their homes in the community,” said Blaise Moehl, resource development manager for Pensacola Habitat for Humanity . “(We want) to definitely prevent people ending up with housing insecurity, possibly ending up without a home base because it's unsafe to stay in the home they're living in.”

NeighborWorks America, a partner of Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, is awarding nearly $1.7 million in grants to its network organizations to incorporate a comprehensive community development approach to improve communities and strengthen the lives of people who live in them. Pensacola Habitat for Humanity received $100,000.

The funds going to the Cantonment area will be concentrated on Callaway Street between Booker and Washington streets. The grant will help with critical repairs to plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and roofs.

The funds will also be used to help homeowners who may need accessibility features such as wheelchair ramps. The projects will even include beautification measures in the neighborhood such as lot cleaning, creating safe walking paths and cleaning up road trash.

The goal is to be able to help at least eight households, depending on the price of each repair, and to finish the entire project by the end of September.

Partnering on the project is the Cantonment Improvement Committee , which was formed in 2012 with the help of Josh Womack, who also serves on Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors.

Womack helped create the Cantonment Improvement Committee because he wanted to improve conditions for people who live in the community, from cleaning up the park and making it a safe haven for kids to providing educational opportunities for the elderly.

The partnership with Pensacola Habitat for Humanity will help with the revitalization efforts the Cantonment Improvement Committee has worked to produce for over a decade, Womack said.

“I'm very excited anytime you can bring a resource to a community that needs it, and my whole thing is (to take it) one step at a time,” Womack said. “This is another step in this process of building a stronger community and if you build a stronger community, you build a stronger life.”

