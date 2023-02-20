Brunswick Hills Township
Change location
See more from this location?
Brunswick Hills Township, OH
Cleveland.com
Driver claims language barrier prompted him to flee: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com,12 days ago
By Brian Lisik, special to cleveland.com,12 days ago
Police stopped a driver for a fictitious license plate at 2 a.m. Feb. 3. The driver reportedly failed to pull over for two miles. The...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0