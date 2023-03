NOLA.com

A Japanse poem in brushwork describes a monk's wake-up call By LISA ROTONDO-MCCORD, 12 days ago

By LISA ROTONDO-MCCORD, 12 days ago

If you cannot speak, Nanten(bo) An influential Zen reformer during the chaotic period following the Meiji restoration in 1868, the painter of this scroll, Nakahara ...