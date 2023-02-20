Open in App
Greensboro, NC
The News & Observer

History should ‘not be used as a political football,’ NC Rep. Amos Quick says

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan,

12 days ago

On the new episode of Under the Dome, The News & Observer’s politics podcast, for the week of Feb. 20, 2023, host Dawn Vaughan interviews Rep. Amos Quick , a Greensboro pastor and former school board member.

It’s Black History Month, so Vaughan asked Quick about learning Black history himself and how he thinks it should be taught.

Here’s just some of what he said about how history should be taught in public schools:

“History is not beautiful, all the time,” Quick, a Democrat, said. “History is history, things happen. And an accurate and complete telling of the history of this nation, I think would only help students and help our society to understand where we have been, and where where we have come from.”

Listen to what he had to say about the probable return of the anti-Critical Race Theory bill and why he doesn’t think lawmakers should “use history as a political football.”

N.C. Rep. Amos Quick, pictured in his Legislative Office Building office on Feb. 16, 2023, before recording an episode of the Under the Dome politics podcast. Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan/dvaughan@newsobserver.com

Plus, learn who in Quick’s life first told him he should be a pastor, and how he decides how to vote on legislation.

Will he vote across the aisle this session?

“I found out that this is a tricky place, and that you never know how something is going to be presented to you,” Quick said. “I’ve told my [legislative] assistant whenever we are responding to emails or constituents, that we don’t pledge votes upfront, because we don’t know what the legislation is going to look like. The only time I will say to someone, ‘This is how I’m going to vote,’ is when I know exactly what the legislation is going to look like.”

Headliner of the Week and snack bar favorite

Our new segment whenever a lawmaker is on Under the Dome is to ask them their go-to menu item from the Legislative Cafeteria. For Quick, it wasn’t the cafeteria, but the Legislative Building Snack Bar that has his favorite item. So much so, that as soon as they see him walk in the door, they start making it for him.

After Quick’s food pick, stay tuned for Quick and Vaughan’s picks for Headliner of the Week. One is about policy and the other is about sports, but both happened in the House this week.

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Audible , iHeart , Pandora , Amazon Music and Stitcher .

