1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Car-to-Car Shooting Crash in Mall Parking Lot

Carson, Los Angeles County, CA: One man is dead and another person was wounded in a car-to-car shooting crash at a popular shopping mall parking lot overnight in the city of Carson.

Nathan Holguin / KNN

911 operators received calls around 12:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, of a collision in the South Bay Mall parking lot with at least one victim down on the pavement.

When deputies arrived, they found at least two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was unresponsive as Los Angeles County paramedics attempted CPR to resuscitate him. Unfortunately, his injuries proved too severe and he was pronounced deceased at scene.

A second unknown individual was seen being transported away in an ambulance followed by a sheriff’s deputy to a nearby trauma center.

The large scene spanned from the mall to Denny’s restaurant across the street, with all lanes of Avalon Boulevard blocked at the time.

The area will be cordoned off for much of the night as deputies await homicide investigators.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

